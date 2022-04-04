WhatsApp will not allow users to forward 'forwarded' messages to more than one group

To prevent fake messages from being circulated on the platform, WhatsApp is testing a feature that will not allow users to forward a 'forwarded' message to more than one group. As and when the feature comes out, users who try to forward an already forwarded message will get a message "forwarded messages can only be sent o one group chat." Keep reading to know more about the new WhatsApp feature.

The single group forward feature has already been rolled out to a few beta testers of WhatsApp. The feature is available on WhatsApp beta for Android v2.22.7.2 and WhatsApp beta for iOS v22.7.0.76. As mentioned earlier, this restriction will prevent users to share a message to more than one group chat at a time, which in turn will prevent the circulation of misinformation and fake news on the platform.

As of now, WhatsApp does not allow users to forward a message to more than five chats at one time. While this feature was launched in India first, it is now in place for global users. The reason behind restricting forwarded messages to such an extent is to limit the number of users that come across a forward message on the platform as spam and other fake news is still making rounds on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp working to allow the transfer of files up to 2 GB

In related news. WhatsApp might be working on a feature to solve the problem of sending larger files via its messaging platform. According to the WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform could be working on proving users with the ability to send files up to 2GB in size. It is worth mentioning that such a feature has been available on Telegram for a long time, where users can share multiple files at one go or one large file at a time.

The test for sending large files on WhatsApp is being conducted for iPhone users in Argentina. The feature itself has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS v22.7.0.76. As of now, users on both Android and iOS operating systems can send files that are less than 100MB in size. As and when the Meta-owned messaging app introduces the ability to send larger files, it would be very useful for its users.