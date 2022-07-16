WhatsApp Working On ‘Delete For Everyone’ Feature To Increase Time Limit To Erase Message

WhatsApp is always working on a new feature for users. In the last couple of days, the WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo has reported two features that could come out for users soon. One of the features is called Quick Reply, the second one is Reaction Preview. Further, the Meta-owned messaging platform is also working to fix a bug in its app.

Let's discuss the Quick Reply feature. The publication has spotted a feature in the WhatsApp beta for Windows. Essentially, the feature allows users to quickly respond to a message through the notification card itself, without the need to open the particular chat with a new message. Those who want to access the feature should download the latest version of WhatsApp for Windows from the Microsoft Store. Further, the platform has fixed the Sticker bug in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update.

The second feature that is being tested right now is Reaction Preview. Remember how WhatsApp released emoji reactions recently. Now, users will also get a text preview of the emoji reaction from a particular chat in the home section. Just like the last message that appears below the contact's name, if there is a reaction, it would take the place of the text. The publication mentions that "This works for both chats and groups and there is no way to disable it: it is still enabled even if you disabled “reaction notifications” within WhatsApp Settings > Notifications."

WhatsApp could soon launch a Voice Status feature

According to a report published by WABetaInfo on July 13, 2022, WhatsApp is working on a new feature called Voice Status. As the name suggests, the feature will allow users to put their voice recordings as WhatsApp Status. The report mentions that the feature is under development and hence, it is not available to beta users. It is important to mention that the feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android v2.22.16.3.

The publication shares a screenshot of the feature in action, which shows a new microphone icon at the bottom right corner of the WhatsApp Status interface. Usually, the icon is used to record and send voice messages in personal and group chats. However, in this context, the microphone could be used for recording voice notes that can be put up as Status, visible to the contacts selected by users. As of now, the release date or timeline of the WhatsApp Voice Notes feature is not available.