WhatsApp Working On Group Membership Approval Feature For Admins; Details Inside

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is currently working on a Group Membership Approval feature. As the name suggests, the feature will allow admins of the group to manage and approve the joining requests sent by WhatsApp users. While there might be some time till the feature rolls out for all users, it should be useful for WhatsApp group admins, especially for groups with a smaller number of users.

Works on WhatsApp group membership approval feature underway

Spotted by WABetaInfo, the Group Membership Approval feature has been under development for Android. According to the publication, group admins will be able to enable or disable the feature as they wish. The feature will also bring a new section of group info which will only be accessible by admins. This section will contain controls to view and manage to join requests to the group, sent via group invites.

It is pertinent to note that the Group Membership Approval comes after WhatsApp recently increased the maximum number of users that can be added to a group to 512. As and when the feature arrives, it would be available on both Android and iOS. However, whether the feature will be available on WhatsApp for Desktop/Web is something to watch out for. In related news, the messaging platform has been working on a feature that will allow users to edit messages after sending them.

WhatsApp might soon allow users to edit messages

Most recently, WhatsApp launched the message reaction feature that allows users to send emoji reactions to a message. Now, it has been spotted working on the ability to edit messages once they are sent. Such a feature is already present on some other message and microblogging platforms like Discord and Twitter where users can fix any errors, typos or add updates to a piece of content after floating it.

The publication says that "probably there won't be an edit history to check previous versions of edited messages." However, since the feature is currently under development, WhatsApp's plans might change before it comes out as a part of the stable update. While the publication has spotted the feature on WhatsApp for Android, the platform will also launch a similar feature on iOS and Desktop.