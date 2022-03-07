WhatsApp Working On Group Polls Feature, Might Release Is Soon; More Details Inside

WhatsApp could finally be preparing to launch Group Polls, a feature that allows users to create a poll for other members of the group. However, the application is a little late in adding the feature as almost all the other messaging and social media apps already have it. Keep reading to find out more details about the new WhatsApp Group Polls feature.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new group polling feature. As the name suggests, the feature will enable users to take the opinion of other users in a group, with the help of a virtual poll. However, the total number of options that will be available for users while taking a poll is not known yet. Additionally, the report also mentions that users' polls will be end-to-end encrypted, just like the calls and other messages that are shared over the platform.

The feature is in development and will be released for users in a future update. Although, the WhatsApp Group Polling feature was spotted in WhatsApp for iOS version 22.6.0.70 beta. The WhatsApp group polls feature will provide instant results of the poll. It is worth mentioning that other instant text messaging applications such as Telegram and the popular microblogging platform Twitter already allow users to create polls.

As of now, Telegram allows users to add 10 options as a part of a poll. Twitter allows users to add up to four options and if users have to add more options, they have no choice but to create another thread. Similarly, users can also create a public poll on the popular social media platform Instagram with the help of stickers in the Stories section. LinkedIn also allows users to create a poll in the post section.

In addition to the Group Polls feature, the platform is working on a new feature that will allow users to set a cover photo for their profile. For those who have been using social media platforms like Facebook or the professional network building application LinkedIn, the cover picture is a friendly concert. While the profile picture on WhatsApp is circular and appears in the chat section and in the main menu, the cover image of a user will appear on opening the user profile.