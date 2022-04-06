WhatsApp Working On Preview Links For Desktop; Group Polls For IPhone Users

WhatsApp is working on a couple of features for different platforms. For WhatsApp desktop, the platform is working on getting back preview links. The other feature is being tested with iOS users and it allows users to take a group poll. Both of these features are currently being tested and hence are not available to all the users yet. Keep reading to know more about the new WhatsApp features that are coming to the platform.

Firstly, let's talk about the upcoming WhatsApp Desktop feature. According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on bringing back preview links for the desktop version of its platform. The feature is already in place for smartphone users and generates a preview of the link inserted by users in the chatbox. It works for both Android and iOS users but is not available for Desktop users as of now.

For instance, as soon as a WhatsApp mobile user pastes a link for a YouTube video, the thumbnail of the video appears with a working play button on top of it. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform is planning to bring back this feature for WhatsApp Desktop users, and it will be very useful for them as it could generate previews for links from several platforms such as YouTube and more.

On the other hand, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature for iPhone users. According to yet another report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing the ability to conduct group polls with up to 12 options. The feature has been spotted on WhatsApp for iOS v22.8.0.72, which is a beta version of the app and allows users to change the order of the available options as well.

It is important to mention that such a feature is already available on WhatsApp's rival platforms such as Telegram, where users can conduct group polls. Nevertheless, it is good to know that WhatsApp is working on the feature as it will benefit users from all walks of life including students, working professionals, project team members and others as well. Although it is not clear when the feature will be released for regular users, it should be out soon.