WhatsApp Working On To Increase Time Limit To 90-days For Disappearing Messages: Report

WhatsApp had introduced a feature called disappearing messages that automatically made messages disappear after a fixed amount of time. Whatsapp has been developing a new option for disappearing messages, according to the independent portal WABetaInfo. Presently, WhatsApp deletes messages after seven days and it is now working to introduce another option for 90 days.

Presently, the new messages sent in the chat will disappear after seven days but they are now planning to introduce 90 days. If the new plan that will be introduced by WhatsApp, the disappearing messages can expire after 90 days, as per a report by WABetaInfo. WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.17.16 has references for the option to make messages disappear after 90 days.

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo also shows a 24-hours option, something that is reportedly being tested for the past few months. The screenshot hints that the 90 day and 24-hour limit could come to WhatsApp together. As per the report, the option is still under development and it would take time for the update.

Recently, WhatsApp had announced that its latest update would allow users to transfer chat history, including voice notes, photos, and conversations between iOS and Android. Now it has made the feature available for some users. The announcement was made on August 11, during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. The company said, "WhatsApp will be introducing the ability to move your entire WhatsApp chat history — including voice notes, photos, and conversations — in a seamless and secure way if you choose to switch mobile operating systems." According to an independent portal WABetaInfo, the chat transfer feature is now available to select users in the beta channel for iOS.

IMAGE: Unsplash