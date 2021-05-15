WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy: Why Is It A Big Deal? What Will Happen If You Do Not Accept

WhatsApp Messenger, or simply WhatsApp recently scrapped its May 15 deadline for its users to accept the controversial new privacy policy even though many have reportedly just accepted it. WhatsApp had previously said that users who did not accept the new privacy policy would be deleted. However, while many users did not accept the changes, the America-based messaging service has said that it will not really delete the accounts but will bar the usage of certain features including making voice calls and access to chat list will also be restricted.

What is the new privacy policy? Why is it a big deal?

When Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014, the messaging platform rolled out a new privacy policy in 2016 that said that from thereon, the user’s phone number will be connected with Facebook’s systems so that the social media giant could elevate the friend suggestions and show relevant advertisements. That implied that WhatsApp had already begun sharing information with Facebook. However, with the newest policy unveiled in 2021, WhatsApp is willing to share even more data with its parent company including WhatsApp payment and transaction data.

Even though the online messenger service has ensured that the chats between the users are safe and their calls are also end-to-end encrypted and that the contacts will not be shared with Facebook, users have still become suspicious with WhatsApp’s need to collect more excessive data veiling it as the requirement to show relevant ads. This controversial privacy policy has also landed WhatsApp in several court cases. Recently, it had to defend itself and said that other tech giants including Zomato, Ola, also have similar policies and that those platforms collect even more data.

What happens if you don’t accept it?

As of 2020, WhatsApp had over two billion monthly active users and the number has only reportedly increased with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. If the specific user chooses not to accept the new privacy policy of the platform despite getting repeated notifications as reminders, the account will not be deleted but several functions will be removed. Initially, the rejectors of the policy will be allowed to use all the features including voice and video calls, messaging and even reading messages from the notifications.

However, eventually, after a few weeks, the individual’s account will be barred from receiving calls or messages and even notifications. WhatsApp will not be deactivating the accounts of users who do not accept the policy. But Gadget 360 reported that the platform might deactivate the account citing “inactivity” after at least 120 days.

IMAGE: Unsplash/Twitter