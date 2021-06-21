When Did Windows 10 Come Out? Recap Of The Features Of Windows 10

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
Microsoft's Windows 10 replaced Windows 8 as the most recent version of the operating system. Soon users will be able to use Windows 11, which is expected to bring a number of updates to enhance user interface. As the Windows 11 update is around the corner, here is a recap of Windows 10, which is currently the latest version of Windows.
Windows 10 included a redesigned Start Menu, new login options, an improved taskbar, a notification centre, virtual desktop support, the Edge browser, and a slew of other usability improvements. Cortana, Microsoft's mobile personal assistant, is now available on desktop PCs as part of Windows 10.
Microsoft's Windows 10 was a significant update to the Windows NT operating system. It was released to production on July 15, 2015, and generally released for the general public on July 29, 2015. It is the successor of Windows 8.1, which was launched nearly two years prior. Windows 10 was released as a free update for retail copies of Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 customers via the Windows Store, and to Windows 7 users via Windows Update. Windows 10 receives new releases on a regular basis, which are free to consumers, as well as additional test builds of Windows 10, which are only available to Windows Insiders.