When Did Windows 10 Come Out? Recap Of The Features Of Windows 10

Microsoft's Windows 10 replaced Windows 8 as the most recent version of the operating system. Soon users will be able to use Windows 11, which is expected to bring a number of updates to enhance user interface. As the Windows 11 update is around the corner, here is a recap of Windows 10, which is currently the latest version of Windows.

When did Windows 10 come out?

On October 1, 2014, a preview of Windows 10 was published, and on July 29, 2015, the final version was released to the public. The free upgrade to Windows 10 for Windows 7 and Windows 8 users was well-known, but it only lasted a year, from July 29, 2016 to July 29, 2017.

Features of Windows 10

One of the new features of Windows 10 was the option to pin an app to all of your virtual desktops.

Moreover, rather of continuing with the poorly accepted Windows 8-style "tiles" interface, Microsoft has reverted to a Windows 7-style menu in Windows 10. There are tiles in it, but they are smaller and more confined. This method is great for programmes that you know you'll want to use often in each one.

By just clicking or pressing on the time and date on the taskbar in Windows 10, you can instantly access your calendar tasks. It's fully integrated with Windows 10's primary Calendar app.

In addition, Windows 10 has a central notification centre, similar to those seen on mobile devices and other operating systems like as macOS and Ubuntu.

Windows 10 included a redesigned Start Menu, new login options, an improved taskbar, a notification centre, virtual desktop support, the Edge browser, and a slew of other usability improvements. Cortana, Microsoft's mobile personal assistant, is now available on desktop PCs as part of Windows 10.

Microsoft's Windows 10 was a significant update to the Windows NT operating system. It was released to production on July 15, 2015, and generally released for the general public on July 29, 2015. It is the successor of Windows 8.1, which was launched nearly two years prior. Windows 10 was released as a free update for retail copies of Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 customers via the Windows Store, and to Windows 7 users via Windows Update. Windows 10 receives new releases on a regular basis, which are free to consumers, as well as additional test builds of Windows 10, which are only available to Windows Insiders.

Windows 11 release date

June 24, 2021

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK