Where Is Message Request Folder On Instagram? All You Need To Know

Facebook and Instagram are two of the biggest social media platforms available for users worldwide. Where Facebook is more about socialising and sharing daily activities with people, Instagram has been a private space for many to share stories and pictures. As the two platforms owned by Zuckerburg grow, the apps are getting some really interesting changes and some cool updates. The developers have changed the layout Instagram app quite a bit, especially since the interface of posting pictures was replaced by browsing the Reels section. Many different things have also evolved in the app including the DMs section. However, many users seem to be confused about where is Message Request folder on Instagram. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where is the Message Request folder on Instagram?

Not long ago, T-Pain, who is one of the most popular artists and music producers, revealed that he was not aware of the Instagram Message Request folder. Many users then came forward by saying that even they were not aware of such a feature before. However, now you don't have to worry because it is quite easier to find in your DMs section, here's how to find it -

Instagram DM request folder -

Once you receive a Message request, only a small notification pops up if you are already in your DM section to show you if you have anything in that folder.

When you open Instagram, tap on your messages.

If you don't have any pending requests, you will not see anything, but if you do, you will see "Requests" with the number of requests on the top right of the screen.

When you tap this, you can see everyone trying to message you.

The interface is similar to a waiting room for messages from people Instagram thinks you don't know.

When you open the message requests' section, you can choose to open the message, delete it, or block the person.

If you open it, it is just like a regular message in your inbox and you and the other person can message back and forth without an issue.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock