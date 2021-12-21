Why Do Ola Drivers Cancel Rides? CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Introduces New Features To Fix Issue

Ola co-founder and Chief Executive Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday announced the introduction of new features for drivers. To avoid cancellation of rides after booking, Aggarwal said that the Ola drivers will now see drop destination and payment mode before accepting a ride. This will help drivers to know about the journey beforehand.

"Addressing the 2nd most popular question I get - Why does my driver cancel my Ola ride?!! We're taking steps to fix this industry-wide issue. Ola drivers will now see approx drop location & payment mode before accepting a ride. Enabling drivers is key to reducing cancellations," he tweeted.

We're taking steps to fix this industry wide issue. Ola drivers will now see approx drop location & payment mode before accepting a ride. Enabling drivers is key to reducing cancelations. pic.twitter.com/MFaK1q0On8 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 21, 2021

This development comes after several OLA users took to social media to complain about drivers cancelling their rides after asking for destination and payment mode.

The OLA co-founder retweeted Sugar Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh's tweet. She said that her Ola Cab driver told her that they have started seeing approximate destinations before accepting a booking. "This is fabulous @bhash! Building for India," she said.

My @Olacabs driver told me that they’ve started seeing approximate destinations before accepting a booking! This is fabulous @bhash! Building for India 💪🏻 https://t.co/83uyQwTwSE — Vineeta Singh (@vineetasng) December 21, 2021

On August 23, Vineeta had claimed that the feature of not showing drivers the destination is not working in 2021. "Drivers are not earning enough to care about penalties/ratings. Riders are getting harassed! Please drop this feature till drivers have their earnings back & start caring enough for you," she had said.

She added, "Riders are better off waiting than dealing with 100 calls and cancellations. And drivers struggling to pay their EMIs could really use some freewill at this point. Features are meant to be tweaked based on market situations. Your customer insights team should tell you that!"

Ola begins E-scooter deliveries

Meanwhile, the startup's electric vehicle arm Ola Electric recently started shipping its Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. The EV maker had a special ceremony in Chennai and Bengaluru for the first 100 clients. The deliveries were initially planned to take place between October 25 and November but were postponed.

Sharing the development on Twitter, Aggarwal had said, "Goosebumps while hosting our first set of S1 customers at the Ola Campus today! Inspiring to see the excitement and energy. Thank you to all our customers who are the real reason behind the EV revolution that is sweeping across India."

