Why Hike Is Not In Play Store? Find Out If The App Is Shutting Down

Instant messaging platforms have become a necessity nowadays. Today, there are a plethora of applications available across both Android and iOS platforms. Hence users have started flocking to the applications to stay connected with their peers and relatives. While most mobile app users have been using WhatsApp for a long time, Hike Messenger has also been a hit amongst the Indian audience. One of the most peculiar features of Hike is that the user gets the option to send stickers on this messaging application. However, recently, many users have been unable to find Hike on the playstore. Find out why Hike is not in Play store.

Why Hike is not in Playstore?

The messaging service app has been developed by Hike Private Limited and was available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. However recently it has been missing from the respective app stores. The reason why Hike is not working on mobiles phones is missing from playstore is that, the company has confirmed it is pulling the plugs off this messaging service this year.

Kevin Bharti Mittal, who is the CEO of Hike Messenger, has confirmed that the app will be shutting down in January 2021. Mittal shared this information via Twitter. However the CEO’s tweet did not reveal why the company is pulling the plugs-off this application. In any case users need not worry about the data as it will be available to download inside the application.

1/ The time has finally come for us to bid farewell to Hike Sticker Chat. Thank you for your love, trust and support. Our relationship with you means the world to us, and so we are looking forward to seeing you on our new and exciting apps. pic.twitter.com/dSJmjvNYVR — Hike (@hikeapp) January 14, 2021

Hike app is being replaced

In further tweets Mittal explained that, the brand is planning to replace Hike Messenger with Vibe and Rush. Both these applications will be available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. Another good news is that following the shut-down of the Hike Messenger application, the HikeMoji will be available for use on both Vibe and Rush.

What is Vibe?

On January 6, 2021, Hike app users received an official message from the app, which revealed that they're bidding a final goodbye to their users on January 14, 2021, at 11:59 pm IST. Hike Sticker Chat was the first ever messenger app that had introduced calling and video calling feature, well before WhatsApp. The notification read:

"Wishing you a very Happy New Year! Today we're announcing that after so many years of helping you deepen friendships, we will be shutting down Hike Sticker Chat at 11.59 pm on 14th Jan 2021. We thank you for creating amazing memories with us on Hike Sticker Chat and giving us your love and trust for so many years. We wouldn’t be here without each and every one of you. Our Hike journey moves to 2 new exciting apps and we sincerely hope you will join us on the next chapter in our journey! Introducing Vibe by Hike Introducing Rush by Hike. Don't forget to export your chats on Hike Sticker Chat to save your memories by 11:59 PM on Jan 14, 2021. You can continue to reach us on care@hike.in for any issues till 15th Feb 2021."

