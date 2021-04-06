Why Is Yahoo Answers Shutting Down On May 4? Has The Service Become Obsolete? Find Out

Before Google become the monopoly search engine it is today, Yahoo was the major internet search engine that internet users used in the 90s and early 2000s. Yahoo ran a very popular social Question and Answers platform called 'Yahoo Answers'. People from around the world could ask any question on this service and anyone could reply. The most appropriate and accurate replies would end on top of the query. Yahoo has finally decided to permanently shut down this service. Read on to know why is Yahoo Answers shutting down.

Why is Yahoo Answers Shutting Down?

Yahoo announced on the Yahoo Answers FAQ page that they are going to be permanently shutting down from May 4, 2021. Users will only be able to submit questions to Yahoo Answers before April 20. After April 20, Yahoo Answers will go into 'Read-Only' mode and users will not be able to submit any answers. Yahoo hasn't provided any official reasons for the shutdown.

After May 4 Yahoo Answers will be completely removed from the internet. Anyone who visits Yahoo Answers URLs will be redirected to Yahoo Homepage and all the previous records of Yahoo answers will be deleted.

This is Yahoo's official statement on the Yahoo Answers website.

"Yahoo Answers is shutting down on May 4, 2021 (Eastern Time) and beginning April 20, 2021 (Eastern Time) the Yahoo Answers website will be in read-only mode. There will be no changes to other Yahoo properties or services or your Yahoo account. You can find more information about the Yahoo Answers shutdown and how to download your data on this help page."

Yahoo Answers was first launched in June 2005 and the site became a regular hub of memes and comedic content. However, over the years, the service became obsolete and people eventually stopped using it altogether. As per an article by The Verge, recently Yahoo Answers has become a hub for Right-Wing American conspiracy theories and politically charged comments. This may also be one of the reasons Yahoo may have decided to shut down the Answers service for good. Yahoo has also provided an email address- yahoo_answers_sunset@verizonmedia.com for users who may want to leave any feedback account the company's decision about shutting down Yahoo Answers. Stay tuned for more news on Yahoo and tech.

Image Source: Shutterstock