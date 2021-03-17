WiFi Keeps Disconnecting On Windows 10? Know How To Fix It Here

Windows 10 operating system has substantially played an integral part in crafting the growth of computers. Now, personal computers and laptops have become much faster and smarter in comparison to the time the industry first started. Many Windows 10 users are quite fascinated by the system's interface and the futuristic updates that keep rolling out every now and then. However, the growth of the technology has also increased the need for uninterrupted performance, that is why many users have been reporting about the WiFi keeps disconnecting on Windows 10. If you have been facing similar issues, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Potential fixes for WiFi not working on Windows 10

Many Windows 10 users around the world have been facing this "WiFi keeps disconnecting" issue. However, the major problem for most has been discovered that they have an old laptop or PC. Some other issues could be that users operate their WiFi signal using an old or incompatible WiFi driver installed on your laptop. So, if you are facing issues such as WiFi not working on Windows 10 and you have the above-mentioned hardware, then you need to consider opting for better options in the market.

But, it has been noticed that fully compatible devices, new PCs and laptops have recently disconnected WiFi without asking the user. Some users who are facing this problem were able to temporarily fix it by clicking on the 'Troubleshoot Issues' button. However, if you may have looked closely, then you must have seen the troubleshooter 'Reset Network Adapter' automatically. To fix the problem, you need to follow the instructions mentioned below -