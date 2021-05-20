Windows 10 21h1 Update Features: How To Download Version 21h1?

Microsoft keeps on rolling out futuristic updates to the Windows 10 operating system which helps the users to get the latest software at hand. This time the organisation is finally pushing the latest Windows 10 21h1 update. This is the reason why many users are wondering about the Windows 10 21h1 features and how to download them. If you have been facing similar issues, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Windows 10 21h1 features -

The latest Windows 10 21H1 version acts as an enablement kit which is considerably enlightening some of your system's secret features. However, this is the second enablement kit update by Microsoft and from May 18, 2021, onwards the Windows 10 21H1 will be available to all the "seekers". In simple words, Windows users who are running "select devices" with Windows 10 2004 or later can also proactively seek it out through the settings panel. Whereas, the users of Windows 10 version older than 2004 will receive a regular feature update.

When both external and internal Windows Hello cameras are present, Windows Hello multicamera supports setting the default as the external camera.

Users will now be able to see a lot of Improved performance in the features of Windows Defender Application Guard, including faster document opening scenarios.

Updated performance of the Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy Service (GPSVC) to enable remote work scenarios.

According to Microsoft's blog post, all the other normal channels including Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), Windows Update for Business, MSDN, and Volume Licensing Service Center (VLSC) will have the Windows 10 21H1 available for users to download. It may take between 10 to 20 minutes to update Windows 10 on a modern PC with good storage space. Nevertheless, the installation process may take longer on a regular hard drive as we all know that the size of the update also affects the time it takes.

How to download Windows 10 21h1 update?

For Windows 10 21h1 download, you need to go to the Settings section and find Update & Security

Once you have opened the Update & Security option, just click on Windows Update and checking for updates.

As soon as the update appears, users can select Download and Install.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK