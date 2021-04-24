Windows 10 Gets New Update That Lets Users Check Weather, News, Stock Updates At A Glance

Quick links:
Windows 10 is getting a useful update that will enable users to use the widget to the taskbar. The update has come after a long time and will allow users to see weather and news information clubbed into a single pop-up. Here is more information about the new update rolled out by Microsoft.
A video uploaded by Windows on the official Windows channels unveils the new feature in the software. According to the video, it is the fastest way to stay up to date with news on a Windows PC. The video reveals that users can stay up to date with a glance and stay updated about headlines, weather, stocks, sports, traffic, and other things of a user’s interests.
A user can also interact with the news feeds by liking, commenting, and reacting to the news. It has been revealed on the official website news and interests on the taskbar gives easy access to information that is important to users. The News and interests on the Windows taskbar will begin to roll out to customers over the next few weeks. The official blog post of Windows states:
As people spend more time on their Windows PCs, working, learning, connecting, and creating, we’re making it easier to access personalized content that is available at a glance and updated throughout the day. News and interests on the Windows taskbar will begin rolling out to customers over the next several weeks. We are taking a phased and measured approach and broad availability will occur in the coming months.