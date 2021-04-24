Windows 10 Gets New Update That Lets Users Check Weather, News, Stock Updates At A Glance

Windows 10 is getting a useful update that will enable users to use the widget to the taskbar. The update has come after a long time and will allow users to see weather and news information clubbed into a single pop-up. Here is more information about the new update rolled out by Microsoft.

Windows 10 taskbar widget update

A video uploaded by Windows on the official Windows channels unveils the new feature in the software. According to the video, it is the fastest way to stay up to date with news on a Windows PC. The video reveals that users can stay up to date with a glance and stay updated about headlines, weather, stocks, sports, traffic, and other things of a user’s interests.

A user can also interact with the news feeds by liking, commenting, and reacting to the news. It has been revealed on the official website news and interests on the taskbar gives easy access to information that is important to users. The News and interests on the Windows taskbar will begin to roll out to customers over the next few weeks. The official blog post of Windows states:

As people spend more time on their Windows PCs, working, learning, connecting, and creating, we’re making it easier to access personalized content that is available at a glance and updated throughout the day. News and interests on the Windows taskbar will begin rolling out to customers over the next several weeks. We are taking a phased and measured approach and broad availability will occur in the coming months.

Benefits of the widgets

One can stay up to date on Windows 10 PC and stay in flow and get more information at a glance updates

The updates will let users personalise their experience and customise the content according to their interests.

The new update on the Windows 10 lets the users build with invaluable input from Windows Insiders.

Watch the video of the same below.

How to get Windows 10 update?

To get the new Windows 10 taskbar widget, Install the Widgets app

Next, run widget launcher

In the next step, a user needs to click the widget that you want to use

At last, a user can position the widget anywhere on the Windows 10 desktop

Image credits: Shutterstock