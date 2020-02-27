Windows 10 Insider Update: New Microsoft Edge Released For Preview

Microsoft has recently rolled out a new Windows 10 insider update containing the redesigned Microsoft edge browser. The new Edge browser is based on Chromium and is ready to prove fierce competition for Google Chrome is many ways. Here are the details of the new Microsoft Edge browser update that was released through the Windows 10 insider update programme.

Microsoft Edge browser update rolling out for Windows 10 Insider update

Recently, the official Windows Insider account through a post on Twitter confirmed the rollout of the new Microsoft Edge browser update. Earlier, the Edge update was only available through a manual download and installation from Microsoft on Windows 10 or Mac PCs. However, Microsoft has re-released their new and redesigned Microsoft Edge browser to its group of beta testers who have signed up for the Windows 10 insider update programme.

Heads-up #WindowsInsiders, we have begun rolling out the new #MicrosoftEdge to the Release Preview ring. See this blog post from @kylealden with more info on Windows Update rollout plans: https://t.co/lLOKhUtnPE — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) February 25, 2020

In January 2020, Microsoft had confirmed to the media that they would roll out the new Microsoft Edge browser to all the Windows 10 users through their measured rollout plan. They also mentioned that they would eventually start migrating users from the old Edge browser to the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge, starting with Windows 10 insider update programme. The first release has been made to a subset of Windows 10 insider preview rings. Once the rollout to the Windows 10 insider programme is complete, the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser will eventually make its way to everyone on the platform except for Windows 10 Enterprise and Education users.

How to get Chromium-based Microsoft Edge update?

The Chromium-based Microsoft Edge update will eventually make way to all the Windows 10 users around the world. However, if you wish to get the new Microsoft Edge browser before the global rollout, you can do so by enrolling for the Windows 10 insider update programme. Through the Windows 10 insider update programme, you will get access to the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser and other essential and unique features of Windows 10 before others. Here is the step by step process to enrol for the Windows 10 insider programme:

Open the device settings of your Windows 10 PC or Laptop. Then go to ‘Update and Security’. You will find an option titled ‘Windows Insider Programme’, open that setting. If you are enrolling to the Windows 10 insider programme for the first time, you will see a ‘Get Started’ button. Click on the get started button, and link a Microsoft account for enrolment. Once you select an account, you will be asked to join one of the three insider preview rings, i.e. Slow, Fast or Release Preview. Select Release Preview option here if you wish to get app updates only, or select Slow or Fast ring for Windows 10 preview builds. Once you have selected an Insider update ring, you will start getting Windows 10 insider updates according to your preferences as soon as the updates are ready for installation.

