Windows 11 Build 21996 Updates Leaked, To Have New Interface And UX

Quick links:
IMAGE: WINDOWS UNAPLSH
For the longest time, the Windows operating system has lacked a suitable version update. In the previous six years, users have been utilising updated versions of Windows 10. Microsoft is holding a launch event on June 24, and it appears that a new Windows operating system is on the way. Just prior to the event, Microsoft had a Windows 11 leak, which provided consumers with a plethora of information. Here is more information about the Windows 11 build 21996.
Windows 11 build 21996 updates leaked earlier this week. As they are a leaked copy, it doesn't precisely depict how Windows 11 will appear when it's finalised, but it does give us our first peek at the future OS. Windows 11 offers a redesigned Start menu, taskbar, and numerous other changes as compared to Windows 10. The leaked beta reveals a major revamp of animations, layouts, and features for Windows, albeit the UI isn't complete.
The Windows operating system that a user has installed on their device is updated on a regular basis. These updates fix bugs and faults while also adding new features to the operating system. A few basic actions must be followed by the user to upgrade the OS. Follow the steps below to perform a Windows Update: