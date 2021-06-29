Windows 11 Insider Preview Launched: Microsoft Teams And Android Apps Not Included

Microsoft Windows 11 insider preview has been launched on June 28, 2021. It is the first official Microsoft Windows 11 build that is available with all the new features that Microsoft showcased at the launch event. However, a couple of announcements that might still be under development are missing from Windows 11 insider preview as well. Keep reading to know more about the Windows 11 build 22000.51.

Windows 11 Insider Preview

With the launch of the Windows 11 official build and with developers getting access to the Windows 11 preview download, a lot of things are becoming more clear about the upcoming version of Windows. However, there are some features that are not included are still under development. For readers who wish to access the Windows 11 preview download, they can register at Microsoft's website to become an Insider, following which they can test Windows 11 and give feedback.

Windows 11 Features included in insider preview

Start Menu, rounded corners and more

The Windows 11 release comes with a centre aligned Start Menu. With suggestions for recent apps at the top, it is similar to what was announced by Windows in the Windows 11 launch event. Alongside, the new OS looks refined and comes with rounded corners for window applications. There are improvements to the notification centre as well. The new Windows 11 wallpapers and themes are a part of the Windows 11 insider preview with the new widgets.

New File Explorer and refreshed Settings Menu

All the animations and feedback sounds are also refreshed. Surprisingly, the official insider preview comes with a new File Explorer. The Windows 11 download available for developers also features the new Snap Layout, using which users will be able to align multiple applications that they wish to use at once. Another development noticed in the preview build is the Settings Menu. It has been refreshed with a left-aligned navigation panel. A new feature called 'hero' controls has also been included, which provides quick access to settings.

Windows 11 Features not included in insider preview

Microsoft Teams and Android Apps not a part Windows 11 Insider preview

Perhaps, there are some features that were announced by Microsoft in the early development stages, and hence, they could not make it to the Windows 11 insider preview. One of those is the integration of Microsoft Teams. With Windows 11, Microsoft plans to promote and increase the usage of Microsoft Teams, one of the most popular video conferencing applications. Secondly, the Android Apps compatibility is not functioning yet. Microsoft had announced that Windows 11 will be able to run Android apps natively, without any third-party software using Intel Bridge Technology. According to reports, the feature is still not available.

