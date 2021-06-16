Windows 11 Leak: New Start Menu, Snap Tools, Wallpapers, Xbox App And More

Windows OS hasn’t received a proper version update for the longest time. Users have been using upgraded variants of Windows 10 in the last 6 years. Microsoft is set to have a launch event on the 24th of June, and it seems like a new Windows OS is on its way. Just before the event, Microsoft has suffered from a Windows 11 Leak and that has provided the users with a whole lot of information. Numerous people wish to learn more about Windows 11 Leak.

Windows 11 Leak

A few days ago, Baidu user sdra_owen/Baidu uploaded certain screenshots on their profile. These screenshots looked extremely similar to Windows 10X. The screenshots had a centralized start menu and rounded edges. Soon after these images surfaced, Microsoft provided reporters with a preview version of Windows 11 ISO and since then a whole buttload of information about the new OS has emerged.

Twitter user Tom Warren has provided a video of the new Windows 11 OS which sheds some light on what Microsoft has got in store for its users. One of the first things that people gathered from this video was that the new OS looks very similar to Windows 10X with some significant UI tweaks. The start menu has received rounded corners and there are some new snap tools to increase multitasking capabilities. With these tools, the user is able to snap applications into one quadrant of the screen. Xbox app will be integrated into Windows 11 and users will be able to access all their game pass titles directly. The new Windows OS has also received some of the best-looking wallpapers to date.

here's a first look at Windows 11. There's a new Start menu, rounded corners, a new startup sound, and more https://t.co/VDS08QPsl5 pic.twitter.com/OkCyX3TtmI — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 15, 2021

How to perform Windows Update?

Many users still don’t know how to get the latest version of Windows on their devices. The Windows OS that a user has inbuilt on their device receives regular updates. These updates take care of bugs and issues and also add new features to the existing OS. The OS can be updated by a few simple steps that the user needs to perform. Check out how to perform Windows Update below:

First, the users should click on the ‘Start button which is the Windows icon on the bottom left corner of the screen.

This will open a menu with a lot of options. From the list of options, the users should scroll down and click on Settings.

In the Settings Menu, the users will have to click on Update & Security, and from there they need to click on Windows Update.

Once they have reached this stage, the user will see a button called Check for Updates which they can click on.

If they are any pending updates, the user will get the option to download and install them. If the user’s OS is up to date, they will be notified accordingly.

IMAGE: JEZCORDEN TWITTER