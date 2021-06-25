Windows 11 New Features: New Start Menu, Android App Support And More

Microsoft officially launched Windows 11 on Thursday (June 24, 2021), after months of hype and leaks. A lot of readers wish to know about Windows 11 new features and the Windows 11 update. As announced by Microsoft, Windows 11 would initially be available to Windows Insiders and be available for masses later this year. The Microsoft Windows 11 comes with a lot of new features. Keep reading the article to know more details.

Windows 11 New Features

A Redesigned Interface

Windows 11 comes with new boot sounds, wallpapers and a refreshed Start Menu. Instead of being aligned at the left corner of the screen, the apps on the taskbar would now show up in the centre, much like they do in macOS. The new Start Menu also shows up in the middle of the screen and consists of recently used app tiles on the top. It is exactly what the leaked built of Microsoft Windows 11 had.

Windows 11 Is A Securer Platform

As mentioned by Microsoft in an official blog post, “Key security features like hardware-based isolation, encryption, and malware prevention are turned on by default.” Additionally, Windows 11 leaked ISO also required a TPM 2.0 module, which is present in modern computers and provides a securer environment. Additionally, the company is also working on increasing the cybersecurity of its users. Post the Windows 11 release date, the beta version would be launched for insiders.

Windows 11 is Built for Multitasking and Multimedia

A lot of Windows 10 users are using the operating system for professional as well as personal motives. Microsoft Teams, one of the most popular videos conferencing platforms will be integrated with Windows 11, with better performance and optimization. Additionally, Windows 11 also supports Widgets and touch gestures, including Windows snapping. A lot of these features have been taken up from the abandoned Windows 10X project.

Windows 11 is for The Creators

With Windows 11, Microsoft is bringing the auto HDR feature to PCs. When enables, Auto HDR adds a high dynamic range to the visual output generated by applications and video games that utilize DirectX11 and DirectX12 technology. This would not only help the gamers out there but the content creators as well, by unlocking an array of advanced software and demanding video games. The developments shall also help streamers. Microsoft has promised faster boot times than Windows 10 for the upcoming generation of Windows. Additionally, Windows 11 will also support DirectStorage, a feature that is available in Xbox gaming consoles. With the help of the latest NVMe drives, Windows will run applications and games with zero runtime lag.

Is Windows 11 free?

Yes, Windows 11 is free for Windows 10 users. As announced by Microsoft, Windows 11 will be free for users who own a genuine version of Windows 10. This can either be a pre-installed version that came along with a desktop or laptop, a separately purchased license. Those who still operate on Windows 8 might need to upgrade to Windows 10 to be eligible for the update. Additionally, Microsoft has also mentioned in their official blog, "We’re working with our retail partners to make sure Windows 10 PCs you buy today are ready for the upgrade to Windows 11. The free upgrade will begin to roll out to eligible Windows 10 PCs this holiday and continuing into 2022."

IMAGE: MICROSOFT WEBSITE