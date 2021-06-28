Windows 11 Vs Windows 10: What's New In The Upcoming Version Of Windows?

With the Windows 11 launch, a lot of users are excited to use the next generation of Windows. The Windows 11 launch has extensively been covered and there are dedicated posts regarding Windows 11 compatibility, features and price. However, as the public launch arrives later this year, Windows 11 vs Windows 10 comparison seems to be a hot topic among enthusiasts. In this article, readers will know about Windows 11 features and where they stand with respect to Windows 10.

Windows 11 vs Windows 10

The major difference that anyone can observe in the Windows 11 interface is the new design. As soon as a Windows 11 loaded device boots, there is a new Windows logo, accompanied with fresh boot sounds. Perhaps the biggest difference between Windows 11 vs Windows 10 is the alignment of Start Menu. Users who are accustomed to clicking at the bottom left corner of the screen for accessing apps and Start Menu would have to get used to the new central aligned Start Menu on Windows 11. It also shows a few recently used applications by the user at the top. Windows 11 looks refined and clean. Microsoft Store: While Windows 10 comes with a decent app store, Windows 11 will come with a new and improved Microsoft Store. The new Microsoft Store will have Amazon App Store integrated into it and users will be able to download from over 500,00 Android Apps directly from the Microsoft Store. Additionally, these Android Apps will run on Windows 11 without any hiccups or lags, as Microsoft has used Intel Bridge Technology, which is capable of running Android apps natively on Windows 11.

There is a major hurl in terms of usability. Windows 11 comes with a WIndow snapping feature, which is ideal for users that wish to use multiple apps at once. Although Windows 10 has a preliminary snapping feature, it is not elaborate. Additionally, Windows 11 has removed the tablet mode and included all the features in the standard built. Paint 3D, Skype, One Note for Windows 10 and 3D viewer have been removed from Windows 11 as well. Requirements: The major difference lies in the basic system requirements for Windows 11. The minimal RAM and storage required to run Windows 11 is roughly twice as that of Windows 10. Additionally, the DirectX and display resolution has also been increased. Windows 11 would run on devices with TPM 2.0, while Windows 10 supported devices with TPM 1.2 and above. Stay tuned for more updates on Windows 11 Pro.

IMAGE: MICROSOFT WEBSITE