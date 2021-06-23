Windows 11 Wallpapers: A Completely New Design With Minimal Approach

Windows 11 is expected to launch on June 24, 2021, in an event titled "What's Next For Windows" by Microsoft. As the world heads towards the date, the surfeit of rumours and leaks is increasing day by day. Amidst all the chaos, users are downloading and enjoying Windows 11 wallpapers on their current PC and laptops. These Windows 11 4K wallpapers are are highly detailed and vibrant. Keep reading to know more about Windows 11 wallpaper download.

Best Windows 11 4K wallpapers

There are plenty of websites and social media accounts that have shared the Windows 11 wallpapers with other users. While some of them also offer Windows 11 wallpaper download through a dedicated link, a user can save almost any image that they come across. The Windows 11 4K wallpapers are designed for modern displays, as they are rich in terms of colour and design, and the high resolution makes them ideal for large screens.

The image attached below by Tech-Up is perhaps one of the most popular Windows 11 wallpapers, as it has appeared in various early hands-on videos of Windows 11. It is available to download from the Twitter handle of the aforementioned.

IMAGE: Tech-Up

Yet another popular Windows 11 wallpaper, this one is also available to download from the Twitter handle. The colour scheme is quite different from what Windows wallpapers generally look like. This wallpaper will better suit an AMOLED display, as AMOLED panels are better at producing black colours.

IMAGE: Tech-Up

Windows 11 seems to have acknowledged the significance and popularity of dark mode, and hence there are multiple wallpapers that offer the same aesthetic, which is neither too bright nor too dull. To download the wallpapers, click on the tweet embed below.

IMAGE: Tech-Up

IMAGE: Tech-Up

Windows 11 release date

Windows 11 release date is expected to be June 24, 2021. Though a few, users have also managed to get their hands on the Windows 11 21996 build, which seems to work fine on some computers. Windows 11 includes a major visual redesign, with a new start menu, boot sound, widgets menu and rounded corners on applications' windows. It would be interesting to see when Windows 11 would be available for people, as Microsoft is likely to take some time even after launch.

IMAGE: TECH-UP Twitter