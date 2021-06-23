Windows 11 Wallpapers: A Completely New Design With Minimal Approach

Quick links:
Windows 11 is expected to launch on June 24, 2021, in an event titled "What's Next For Windows" by Microsoft. As the world heads towards the date, the surfeit of rumours and leaks is increasing day by day. Amidst all the chaos, users are downloading and enjoying Windows 11 wallpapers on their current PC and laptops. These Windows 11 4K wallpapers are are highly detailed and vibrant. Keep reading to know more about Windows 11 wallpaper download.
There are plenty of websites and social media accounts that have shared the Windows 11 wallpapers with other users. While some of them also offer Windows 11 wallpaper download through a dedicated link, a user can save almost any image that they come across. The Windows 11 4K wallpapers are designed for modern displays, as they are rich in terms of colour and design, and the high resolution makes them ideal for large screens.
June 16, 2021
Windows 11 release date is expected to be June 24, 2021. Though a few, users have also managed to get their hands on the Windows 11 21996 build, which seems to work fine on some computers. Windows 11 includes a major visual redesign, with a new start menu, boot sound, widgets menu and rounded corners on applications' windows. It would be interesting to see when Windows 11 would be available for people, as Microsoft is likely to take some time even after launch.