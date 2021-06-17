Windows Versions In Order: From Microsoft DOS To Windows 11

Windows has come a long way since its launch in 1981 when the first version of the operating system was launched. Back then, the operating system worked on a Command-Line interface and had minimal functionality. The upcoming Windows 11 would complete the 40-year-long journey of this operating system. And since a lot of readers are wondering about the previous versions of Windows, here is a list of Windows versions in order, all the way from 1981 to 2021.

Windows versions in order

MS-DOS – Microsoft Disk Operating System (1981) was designed for personal computers compatible with IBM

– Microsoft Disk Operating System (1981) was designed for personal computers compatible with IBM Windows 1.0 – 2.0 (1985) was the first time when the "point and click" mechanism was used to interact with the operating system. Windows 2.0 marked the introduction of desktop icons and improved graphics.

Latest Windows version

Windows 10 was launched in July 2015 and is still the official flag-holder of Microsoft's operating system. Windows 10 came with advanced multi-device support, high-speed data transfer rates and Microsoft Edge, the new internet browser. Users who were using the previous version of Windows were eligible to upgrade to Windows 10, completely free. According to reports, Windows 10 has over 1 billion users globally, who are using one of the seven different versions that are available since launch. Currently, the Windows 10 21H1 is the latest windows version. However, it might be the Windows 10 last version as Windows is about to reveal the next big update on June 24, 2021.

