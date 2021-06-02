X-Ray Setu For COVID Detection: Step-by-step Guide To Use Govt's New WhatsApp Bot

In a pursuit to ramp up the testing to flatten the curve of COVID-19 positive cases as soon as possible, X-Ray Setu, developed in collaboration with a start-up firm Niramai, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and ArtPark, detects COVID-19 with the help of simple X-ray which is processed using an AI system in the backend without charging any fee at present. XraySetu solution is a cloud-hosted AI-based service that analyses Chest X-Rays using machine learning algorithms and generates a patient report showing suspicious abnormal regions in the lungs and detects if the person is likely positive for COVID, pneumonia, or other lung abnormalities.

How X-Ray Setu Works?

XraySetu solution is a cloud-hosted AI-based service that analyses Chest X-Rays using machine learning algorithms and generates a patient report showing suspicious abnormal regions in the lungs and detects if the person is likely positive for COVID, pneumonia, or other lung abnormalities. Tested and validated on 1,25,000 X-Ray images from standard Open Source NIH X-Ray dataset with the following results. The chest X-ray of a person is uploaded by the doctor or radiologist on WhatsApp bot of X-Ray Setu which analyses the image and generates a report in 10-15 minutes.

How does X-Ray Setu WhatsApp Works?

Any patient or doctor willing to conduct the health check can visit www.xraysetu.com and click on the ‘Try the Free X-Ray Setu Beta’ button. The platform will then take the person to another page, wherein he or she can choose to engage with the WhatsApp-based chatbot (X-Ray WhatsApp) via web or smartphone application. Or the doctor can simply send a WhatsApp message to the phone number +91 8046163838 to start the X-Ray Setu service.

Then they just need to click the picture of the patient’s X-ray and obtain the 2-page automated diagnostics with annotated images in a few minutes. While extending the probability of the Covid-19 contraction, the report also highlights a localised heatmap for a quick perusal of the doctor.

X-Ray Setu Free of Cost For Next 6-8 months says Artpark CEO Umakant Soni

X-Ray Setu which uses the technology of X-Ray to deduct COVID and other diseases will be available free of next for the next 6 to 8 months. Non-profit organisation Artpark CEO Umakant Soni told PTI, "We are planning to create a strong network of 10,000 doctors in the next 15 days who are trained in leveraging XraySetu so that when the third COVID wave comes, we are ready with solutions that can reach doctors in rural areas."

"We are making our best effort to reach all places where X-ray machines are installed. We will not charge any fee for the next 6-8 months. Even on a paid basis, it will be less than Rs 100 per test," Soni said.

Soni said that India had 5,335 rural community health centres (CHCs) as of March 31, 2019, that can be used and private estimates indicate that two-thirds of them have a working X-Ray machine and a technician to operate it.

"We believe X-Ray Setu can play an important role to address the delays and false negatives in the RT PCR test. CT Scan leads to heavy exposure to radiation compared to an X-Ray. X-Ray Setu can be a supplement to RT PCR and CT Scan," said Niramai founder, CEO, and CTO Geetha Manjunath.

(Image Credits: PTI/xraysetu.com)