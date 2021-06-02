XraySetu: This AI Platform Will Accept Your X-Ray Over WhatsApp & Check If You Have COVID

Amid the second wave of Coronavirus which has now reached the rural parts of India as well, it has become critical to drive the rapid COVID-19 testings. At a time when such tests are taking several days in some cities, the challenge is a lot more for the rural areas. Therefore, It has now become necessary to have other alternatives as RT-PCR tests also give a ‘false negative’ for some variants.

What is the alternative?

A new AI-driven platform called XraySetu has been introduced which will help early intervention through rapid screening of COVID-19 with the help of Chest X-ray interpretation over WhatsApp for doctors who have access to X-ray machines. It can work with low-resolution images sent via mobiles, is quick and easy to use, and can facilitate detection in rural areas.

What is XraySetu?

A not-for-profit foundation called ARTPARK (AI & Robotics Technology Park), established by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, with support from the Department of Science & Technology (DST) of the Central Government, in collaboration with Bangalore based HealthTech startup Niramai and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has developed XraySetu specifically designed to identify COVID-19 positive patients even from low-resolution Chest X-Ray images sent over WhatsApp. It also has semantic annotations of affected areas for review and localized heatmap by doctors to help them verify it easily with other modalities and has already served close to 1200+ reports so far from the interior parts of India.

Founder and CEO of ARTPARK Umakant Soni said, “We need to scale technology for addressing the needs of 1.36 billion people, especially considering we have 1 radiologist for over 1 million people here. Built with the collaboration of industry and academia, XraySetu paves the way for exponential technologies like AI to leapfrog and provide cutting-edge healthcare technology to rural India in an extremely cost-effective manner."

How will XraySetu work?

To conduct the health check, any doctor will need to visit www.xraysetu.com and click on the ‘Try the Free XraySetu Beta’ button. The platform will then redirect the person to another page, wherein he or she can choose to engage with the WhatsApp-based chatbot via web or smartphone application. Or the doctor can simply send a WhatsApp message to the phone number +91 8046163838 to start the XraySetu service. Then they just need to click the picture of the patient’s X-ray and obtain the 2-page automated diagnostics with annotated images in a few minutes. While extending the probability of the COVID-19 contraction, the report also highlights a localized heatmap for a quick perusal of the doctor.

“In the absence of COVID-19 positive X-Ray images, we developed a unique Transfer Learning framework that leverages easily available X-ray images of lungs, not necessarily COVID positive, to learn useful features which have high predictive power. We also developed a confidence score which is guided by the areas of lungs that are infected. The system outputs a prediction, localizes the infected parts, and creates a report which gives a confidence score, all within a few minutes”, said Profesor Chiranjib Bhattacharyya of IISc.

COVID In India

India added 1,32,788 new coronavirus infections taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,83,07,832, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.57 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh deaths.