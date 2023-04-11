YouTube Down! Users Flood Twitter With Complaints, Jokes And Memes

Several YouTube users across the world are facing trouble in accessing the video streaming platform, as per the data shared by Downdetector. On Tuesday morning, the problem has been highlighted bt the Downdetector, a website that tracks all major outages across the globe. Taking to Twitter, Downdetector wrote: "User reports indicate Youtube is having problems since 9:17 PM EDT."

User reports indicate Youtube is having problems since 9:17 PM EDT. https://t.co/XrCFHBn78f RT if you're also having problems #Youtubedown April 11, 2023

The outage tracking website reported that thousands of users across the globe have been facing some trouble streaming content on Youtube. However, there has been no official statement released by Youtube regarding the outage yet. Few reports have emerged about the issue starting spiking around 5:30 AM IST. But according to the chart shared by Downdetector, at 7:30 AM the issue was reported by more than 1200 times.

Youtube down sparkes row among users

After Youtube went down, several users have taken to Twitter and complained about the outage. Some said that the video streaming platform has not been loading for them. While many shared screenshots of youtube applications not working. The majority of users who have raised the issue on Downdetector mentioned that there have been difficulties in streaming videos, which accounted for approximately 65% of complaints. In addition, approximately 25% of users had difficulty accessing the YouTube app while 10% of users experienced difficulties accessing the YouTube website, as per the downdetector data.

Here is how some of the users reacted to the Youtube outage on Twitter:

YouTube down. I feel bad for all the people eating dinner who got no YouTube pic.twitter.com/5dLoIQy64w — Salmon Never Fished Again (@SalmonNevaFishd) April 11, 2023