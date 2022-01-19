YouTube Introduces Annual Subscription Plans For Premium And Music; Check Details

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium are paid services that are offered by YouTube, the content sharing platform. While the former allows users to watch videos without ads, the latter allows users to listen to music without ads. Both the subscriptions were previously offered on a monthly and quarterly subscription basis until recently when YouTube launched the annual subscription plan in India. Keep reading to know about the YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium annual subscriptions plans.

The annual subscription for both YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium is only available in some countries around the world including India, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Japan, Russia, Thailand, Turkey and the United States. That being said, the YouTube Premium annual subscription plan is currently available for Rs. 1,159 and the YouTube Music Premium annual subscription plan is available for Rs. 889. These prices are a part of Google's promotional offers for customers in India and will be applicable till January 23, 2021.

To compare, the YouTube Premium annual subscription in the US is priced at $119.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 8,900 and the YouTube Music annual subscription is priced at $99.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 7,441. Another thing to note is that Google has not specified the actual price of the annual subscription plans yet. Once the promotional offer is over, the original price of the annual plans might be shown on the official website.

YouTube Premium Music pricing

YouTube Premium Music - 1 month: Rs. 109

YouTube Premium Music - 3 months: Rs. 309

YouTube Premium Music - 12 months: Rs. 889 (promotional)

What are the benefits of getting YouTube Music Premium?

Users will be able to play songs in YouTube Music without ads

Users will be able to download songs and videos to their mobile device

Background play

Users can listen to music on Chromecast Audio or Google Home

YouTube Premium pricing

YouTube Premium - 1 month: Rs. 139

YouTube Premium - 3 months: Rs. 399

YouTube Premium - 12 months: Rs. 1159 (promotional)

What are the benefits of getting YouTube Premium?