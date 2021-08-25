YouTube Picture-in-Picture Mode: A Step-By-Step Guide To Use This New YouTube PiP Feature

YouTube has constantly been releasing new features to make their application easier to use. The Google-owned online video streaming platform recently announced the introduction of their YouTube Picture-in-Picture mode release. This has been picked up by the community and they are curious to learn more about the YouTube feature. They have been asking questions like, ‘How to use YouTube picture-in-picture mode on iOS?’ for a long time now. This could be because the feature had not been released for all iOS users until now. Here is a complete step-by-step guide that can be followed to use the YouTube Picture-in-Picture mode on iOS devices. Read more to know about the upcoming YouTube PiP mode.

How to use YouTube picture-in-picture mode on iOS

Step 1: First, the users will need to open the YouTube page on their browser.

Step 2: Then open the ‘New’ window that helps to show all the new additions made to the platform.

Step 3: Then try to look for the ‘Picture-in-picture on iOS’ option in the menu and click on it.

Step 4: Then sign in to your YouTube account.

Step 5: Then test the feature.

Step 6: Just play a video and press the home button to activate the YouTube Picture-in-Picture mode.

Step 7: The video will continue playing in a small window on the screen.

More about the latest YouTube feature

YouTube has announced the release of its Picture-in-Picture mode for iOs devices. This feature was already released for Android devices, thus it was a must to make it compatible with Apple devices. Keep in mind that this feature had not been released for the general public so far. The makers have only released this update for iOS users who have the YouTube Premium subscription. According to a report from 9to5Google, developers have released this feature as an experiment for YouTube Premium users. The feature will also enable background playback, which means that the content will not stop playing even after the phone is locked. This could be useful for Premium subscribers of the YouTube Music service. An iOS page listing mentioned October 31st as the end date for this experiment.