YouTube Pip Mode Not Working On Your IOS Device? Here's How You Can Fix The Issue

Apple's latest main operating system iOS 14 had introduced the much needed YouTube Pip (picture in picture) mode that has been available on Android devices for a couple of years now. However, YouTube's Pip feature has been notoriously buggy on iOS 14 since the very start. Read on to know more about the YouTube Pip not working on iOS and how to fix it.

YouTube Pip not Working on iOS 14

Ever since the feature came out with iOS 14, YouTube Pip has been riddled with bugs and glitches. Users could never get the feature to work consistently across their iOS 14 devices. To make matters more complicated, YouTube recently made the Pip feature exclusive to their YouTube iOS App and available only to premium users.

Originally, iOS users could use YouTube pip mode by playing YouTube videos on Safari or Chrome browser on their devices. YouTube has patched that out as well and users can no longer use Pip on their iOS 14 browsers. Moreover, as reported by the Verge, even YouTube premium users have been having problems using the Pip mode on the YouTube app consistently. So, in case you want to use pip mode for YouTube videos, here are the ways you can do it.

How to Fix YouTube Pip Issue on iPhone?

Option 1

You can just get a YouTube subscription to watch videos add free on the YouTube app. The premium version of YouTube also lets you use Pip mode on your iPhone. If you want to use Pip mode on iOS 14 without using premium, read below for the steps to install a Safari shortcut that will let you use pip when using YouTube on Safari.

Option 2

Alternatively, you can use this method by RoutineHub to enable YouTube pip mode on your iOS devices. You can find the whole detailed information in this blog post. Here are the steps you can use to enable Pip with this method.

Install the Shortcut given in the blog.

Install Scriptable AppStore

Open a YouTube video in the YouTube app.

Press the share button and select “More”

Run the Shortcut by selecting “YouTube PiP” on the list.

Requirements to Install The Shortcut