YouTube Records 10 Billion Download Mark On Google Playstore; See Details

American video-sharing giant, Youtube, has managed to surpass the 10 billion users mark on Android’s platform. This has been confirmed on the official page of the Youtube app on Google Playstore. This means that over 10 billion users have downloaded the Youtube application in their smartphones from the Google Play store. This has certainly been a huge topic of discussion amongst the tech geeks. So to help them out, here is all the information on the internet about 1 billion users downloading YouTube on the Playstore. Read more to know anything new about Youtube.

IMAGE: GOOGLE PLAYSTORE

Youtube for Android crosses 100 billion download milestone

Crossing the 10 billion download milestone is certainly a huge deal for any app or streaming platform. After years of dominating the streaming industry, Youtube has now managed to be the first “proper” user-facing Android app to cross this download milestone on Google Play. Keep in mind that some of the latest phones are pre-installed with the Youtube app. This count of 10 billion downloads also includes such users. Apart from this, no other information has been released by Youtube about this news. A small event for celebrating this milestone could be held later on but, nothing has been announced by them. Instead, they have been busy coming up with some new features and services for their users.

The maskers have now brought in their new Youtube Super Thanks feature that is the 4th option to donate money and support the content creators on their platform. This is a great addition to the already existing features like Super Stickers and Super Chat only work on live chat and live streams. This will also allow the users to donate money on any uploads by the creator. Initially, Super Stickers and Super Chat were available on live streams so this feature being added was certainly expected. Initially, the makers had released this feature last year. it was only made available for some select creators like Nicholas Ashbaugh. Adding this feature helped the creator by generating more revenue from his content. But the sources confirm that the new Youtube Super Thanks is still in its Beta stage and is soon going to be made available for thousands of monetising creators and viewers in 68 countries on desktop and mobile devices.