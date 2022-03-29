YouTube Releases New Experimental Feature Called Timed Reactions

YouTube is now testing a new feature called Timed Reactions. As a part of the reaction, YouTube users will be able to react to a specific moment in a video. Currently, users can like or dislike a video - but it is visible for the whole video. With YouTube Timed Reactions, users will be able to react to moments of a video, while watching the video, that they like the most. Keep reading to know more about the new YouTube features.

In the official post, Google mentions that "we're excited to start rolling out the timed reactions experiment today - "a new option to share a reaction (smiley face, confetti, etc.) at an exact moment in a video." Adding to it, Google says that "we heard such positive feedback about the timed comments beta feature (where you can add and view comments for specific moments in videos) that we wanted to test out similar features! We’re piloting the timed reactions experiment with a small number of channels to start."

YouTube Timed Reactions released experimentally

YouTube users who are watching a video that is a part of the Timed Reactions experiment will be able to react and see others' reactions by opening the comment section of the video. The test will also display what moments of a video are other users react to the most. However, YouTube has also mentioned that it is testing multiple sets of reactions and will add or remove reactions based on how the current test goes.

In the official post that announces the release of the feature, YouTube has portrayed a total of eight emojis including a laughing face, heart, surprised face, party emoji and more. It will be interesting to see whether YouTube moves forward and releases the feature in future.

In related news, the new YouTube video player makes it easier for viewers to interact with the video. It does so by grouping all the interactive features such as like, dislike, connect, save to playlist and share at one place, where they can be accessed while viewing the video in full-screen mode. The old version of the video player had all these features too, but they had to be revealed after swiping up on the more videos section.