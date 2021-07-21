YouTube Releases New Super Thanks Feature For Content Creators; Here's How It Works

Youtube has constantly been adding a number of new features like their Shorts and Super Stickers for the users. The addition of such features certainly shows the support that is being given by Youtube to its creators. They have now released a new Youtube 'Super Thanks' feature that can help the creators generate more money from their stems and videos. Because of the announcement of this new feature, the users have been trying to learn how exactly this feature helps Youtube creators. So here is all the information that is needed to understand the new Youtube Super Thanks feature.

Youtube adds new 'Super Thanks' feature

The new Youtube Super Thanks feature is the 4th option that allows the users to donate money and support the creators. This is a great addition because the already existing features like Super Stickers and Super Chat only work on live chat and live streams. The main feature of this Super Thanks feature is that it can be used across all video uploads of a creator. To use this feature, the users can directly click on the Thanks icon under the channel name. After that, all they need to do is put in the donation amount. Currently, this particular amount is set between Rs 40 and Rs 1,000. But some updates from YouTube product manager of paid digital goods Barbara Macdonald confirmed that, the developers might just add options to make custom donations for their creators.

Keeping in mind that this feature had already been at work since last year. This feature was made available for a select number of creators like Nicholas Ashbaugh. This feature was certainly helpful for generating more revenue for the creator. But, the sources confirm that the new Youtube Super Thanks is still in its Beta stage and is soon going to be made available for thousands of creators and viewers in 68 countries on desktop and mobile devices. The creators might have to check their eligibility for this feature. This can be done by logging onto Youtube's official website. No other information has been released about this feature.