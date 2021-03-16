YouTube Space Bar Not Working? Learn How To Easily Solve This Issue

With around 2 billion users around the world, YouTube is one of the leading video streaming applications. The app is a boon to the end-user as it not only provides them with an extensive list of contents to consume but it also presents them with a chance to create content online and earn from it. However, many of its users have been facing a lot of issues with the YouTube Space Bar. If you have been wondering about YouTube Space Bar not working, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

YouTube Space Bar not working explained

YouTube has an interface that makes it easier for its consumer to play and pause with the space bar on the keyboard. This not only eliminates the complexity of using a mouse to navigate the arrow on the full-screen icon of the video and click it but also makes the entire process more feasible. For example, you are watching something on YouTube and you get a call from your workplace, you can easily press the space bar to pause the video and immediately answer your call.

Nevertheless, many users have currently reported YouTube space bar not working issues. But, before you try anything, one must check if clicking on the video using your mouse helps you to solve the space bar problem. Many users of this video streaming app do not know that if you click away from the video you have been watching, you will not be able to use the space bar shortcut key for playing or pausing the video. Due to the old algorithm of the platform, the YouTube space bar shortcut key also represents going down in the list, that is why when you click away from your video, the key instantly starts working as another shortcut key, and the only way to use it again for playing/pausing is by clicking on the video.

There is another shortcut to avoid using the mouse for clicking on the video for using the space bar as the key. A user can use the "K" button on the keyboard as the YouTube shortcut key that represents the action of coming back to the video. So, in simple words, if you click on the spacebar and the page scrolls down, just press K and then space bar to pause or play your video. This hack will save you a few important seconds of your life.