YouTube's New Feature Makes Changing YouTube Name & Profile Picture More Flexible

YouTube creators can now change their name and profile picture on their channels in a much easier way. The social media platform has rolled out an update where YouTubers can change their YouTube profile without having to change their linked Google account. Here is more information about how to change Youtube profile picture, read on to know.

What are the new change YouTube name and picture icon feature?

According to a report in the Verge, YouTube creators could earlier not change their profile picture or handles without affecting more settings. What that meant for the creators was that if they ever changed had to change their YouTube name or icon, the platform would also change the same for their Google account. This further implied that the creators had to use their YouTube handle names for their email accounts as well.

So when a YouTube creator wanted to send emails from their accounts linked to their YouTube, they had to send it under the username of their YouTube handle and not what their name or preferred username was. The media portal reports that the same did not help anyone from a branding or a professional perspective. Therefore, the new update on YouTube offers more flexibility to the users.

What does the new YouTube update mean?

According to the media portal, YouTubers had been requesting the change in the above-mentioned setting or feature for a long time. In fact, the media portal stated that it is one of the highly requested change by YouTube content creators. The new feature means that creators who prefer to send emails under their actual name instead of their channel name will be able to do so now.

However, there is one substantial caveat to the feature. Reportedly, creators with a verification badge will lose their check mark if they change their name on YouTube. The check mark works like a verification mark or blue tick that signifies the authenticity of any channel. Reportedly, YouTube creators will have to apple to receive the badge again.

Reportedly, the update will be rolled out today and users can enjoy the new feature from today itself. Both personal and brand accounts can use the new channel name changing feature. One can change their name and picture icon by going to the YouTube settings and the YouTube Studio and then selecting the 'customization' option.

Image credits: Shutterstock