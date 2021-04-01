YSR Pension Kanuka App: How To Check Pension Distribution Online?

The YSR Pension Kanuka app allows users to avail the benefit of receiving their pensions at the doorstep. And, through the application, users can also get all information about the YSR Pension Kanuka scheme by the Andhra Pradesh Government in a single place. However, many users are wondering about how to check pension distribution on the YSR Pension Kanuka app. If you have been wondering about the same, here are all the details you need to know.
How to check pension distribution online?
- Users who wish to check the Pension distribution must first have to open the official YSR Pension Kanuka website
- Now, at the homepage of the website, you will get Pension Status Option.
- As soon as you click on the option, you will be taken to a new web page.
- There, you will be able to see two options on your screen i.e-
- All you need to do is choose from your desired option.
- Then, on the next web page, you need to enter the required information.
- Now, just click on submit
- The status will be displayed on your device screen.
List Of Beneficiaries or Type of Pensioners in the YSR Pension Kanuka Scheme -
The following people will be able to benefit from the YSR pension Kanuka scheme -
- Old Age
- Weavers
- Widow
- Disabled
- Toddy Tappers
- ART
- Transgender
- Fisherman
- Single Women
- CKDU
- Traditional Cobblers
- Dappu Artists
Eligibility Criteria -
- First, the applicant must be a resident of Andhra Pradesh state.
- The applicant must belong below the poverty line category.
Incentives Amount -
- For Old Age Persons, Widow, Toddy Tappers, Weavers, Single women, Fishermen, ART (PLHIV) Persons, Traditional Cobblers- Rs 2250/- per month
- For Disabled persons, Transgender and Dappu Artists- Rs. 3,000/- per month
- For people affected with Chronic Kidney Disease- Rs. 10,000/- per month
Andhra Pradesh YSR Pension Kanuka App contains details about the following things -
- About the scheme
- Eligibility criteria
- Types of Pension
- Sanction Authority & Selection Process
- Pension Amount provided under the scheme
- Pension Distribution
- New Pension Sanction Details
- Search your Pension Details & Many More
Promo Image ~ YSR Pension Kanuka Portal