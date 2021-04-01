YSR Pension Kanuka App: How To Check Pension Distribution Online?

The YSR Pension Kanuka app allows users to avail the benefit of receiving their pensions at the doorstep. And, through the application, users can also get all information about the YSR Pension Kanuka scheme by the Andhra Pradesh Government in a single place. However, many users are wondering about how to check pension distribution on the YSR Pension Kanuka app. If you have been wondering about the same, here are all the details you need to know.

How to check pension distribution online?

Users who wish to check the Pension distribution must first have to open the official YSR Pension Kanuka website

Now, at the homepage of the website, you will get Pension Status Option.

As soon as you click on the option, you will be taken to a new web page.

There, you will be able to see two options on your screen i.e- Pension ID Grievance ID

All you need to do is choose from your desired option.

Then, on the next web page, you need to enter the required information.

Now, just click on submit

The status will be displayed on your device screen.

List Of Beneficiaries or Type of Pensioners in the YSR Pension Kanuka Scheme -

The following people will be able to benefit from the YSR pension Kanuka scheme -

Old Age

Weavers

Widow

Disabled

Toddy Tappers

ART

Transgender

Fisherman

Single Women

CKDU

Traditional Cobblers

Dappu Artists

Eligibility Criteria -

First, the applicant must be a resident of Andhra Pradesh state.

The applicant must belong below the poverty line category.

Incentives Amount -

For Old Age Persons, Widow, Toddy Tappers, Weavers, Single women, Fishermen, ART (PLHIV) Persons, Traditional Cobblers- Rs 2250/- per month

For Disabled persons, Transgender and Dappu Artists- Rs. 3,000/- per month

For people affected with Chronic Kidney Disease- Rs. 10,000/- per month

Andhra Pradesh YSR Pension Kanuka App contains details about the following things -

About the scheme

Eligibility criteria

Types of Pension

Sanction Authority & Selection Process

Pension Amount provided under the scheme

Pension Distribution

New Pension Sanction Details

Search your Pension Details & Many More

Promo Image ~ YSR Pension Kanuka Portal