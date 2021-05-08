ZebPay Vs WazirX: Find Out Which Cryptocurrency Exchange Suits Your Needs

Cryptocurrencies have become the major in 2021, as millions of people around the world have earned major profits through investing in cryptocurrencies. As COVID-19 rapidly spread around the world, people working from home have started to invest their money into cryptocurrencies after seeing the incredible returns the crypto market offered. Over the past year or so, even the mainstream population around the world started investing in cryptocurrencies. Moreover, many major businesses and corporations around the world have started trading/accepting cryptocurrencies.

The situation is the same in India, as millions of new crypto enthusiasts are joining different crypto exchanges each month. A crypto exchange is a crypto trading platform where people can buy/sell their crypto for their other crypto or currency. Recently, India has seen a surge in crypto exchanges that aim to serve the growing needs of crypto enthusiasts in the country. In this article, we will compare two crypto exchanges, Zebpay vs WazirX for the benefit of our readers.

Zebpay vs WazirX

When it comes to choosing a cryptocurrency exchange, there are many factors to be considered. However, one of the important aspects for the customers is the charges levied by the exchanges. As per the Zebpay website, Zebpay charges 0.15 per cent as maker fee and 0.25 per cent as taker fee. The withdrawal charge in Zebpay amount to a flat charge of Rs. 7 per withdrawal. On the other hand, WazirX charges a flat 0.2 per cent maker fee and 0.2 per cent taker fee. One thing WazirX has going for it is its large number of cryptocurrencies available. As for the withdrawal of funds back into your account, WazirX charges Rs. 5 to 10, depending on the method of withdrawal used.

However, when looking at WazirX and Zebpay review on PlayStore and online, a few problems become apparent. Many people face troubles in getting their KYC process completed in time. Moreover, most Indian based crypto exchanges reportedly crash during peak trading times. Over the past week or so, WazirX has been facing server and payment issues, as seen by their Twitter feed. While people are looking for the best cryptocurrency exchange in India, they should do thorough research before choosing to invest in a crypto exchange. Stay tuned for more news on cryptocurrencies in India.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this websites does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: ZEPBPAY AND WAZIRX TWITTER