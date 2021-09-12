Zomato To Discontinue Grocery Delivery Services From Sept 17 Amid Gaps In Order Fulfilment

In a significant development, the online food delivery aggregator, Zomato on Sunday decided to discontinue its grocery delivery services from September 17, citing gaps in order fulfilment, leading to poor customer experience.

Zomato had launched the pilot grocery delivery service in July this year, in the wake of the second wave of the COVID pandemic in select markets, offering grocery delivery within 45 minutes to its customers. But, due to its inability to provide up to the mark services, the online food aggregator has decided to halt the grocery delivery from its main platform.

Zomato to discontinue grocery delivery services

The company apprised its grocery partners via an email, on Sunday and said that the current model of the services is bringing bad names to the online application and the model is not the best way to take it further for the company’s customers or merchants.

In the email, as reported by PTI, Zomato said, "At Zomato, we believe in delivering best in class services to our customers and largest growth opportunities to our merchant partners. We don't believe that the current model is the best way to deliver these to our customers and merchant partners. Hence, we intend to stop our pilot grocery delivery service effective 17 September 2021".

The email also mentioned that the 'store catalogues are very dynamic and inventory levels change frequently. This has led to gaps in order fulfilment, leading to the poor customer experience'. "We have realised that it is extremely difficult to pull off our current delivery promise with high fulfilment rates consistently, in a marketplace model (like ours)," the mail said.

Zomato wants to provide grocery delivery services through Grofers

However, the company also hinted that it will like to channelize its energy on providing grocery services by expanding the horizons of Grofers, in which the food delivery giant, recently invested a huge amount. The company believes that its investment in Grofers will generate better outcomes for its shareholders than in-house grocery efforts. Zomato had previously announced that it has invested USD 100 million (about Rs 745 crore) in Grofers, a supermarket delivery company.

A Zomato spokesperson informed PTI, that the company has decided to terminate the grocery delivery trial, and it has no plans to further launch any grocery related services on the platform currently. He also added that Grofers has established a quality product market in the 10-minute grocery delivery zone, and therefore, Zomato expects that its investment in Grofers will produce better results for its shareholders.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image: PTI)