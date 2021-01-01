Last Updated:

Zomato's NYE Breaks India V Pak Record; CEO Gives Real-time Stats On Pizza, Biryani & More

Zomato broke records set during the India v Pakistan match as CEO Deepinder Goyal gave real-time stats on orders of pizza, biryani & more.

Joel Kurian
Zomato breaks Ind v Pak record as CEO Goyal gives real-time stats on pizza, biryani & more

Food delivery platforms have been flourishing in recent years, and their delivery executives usually have a busier day on weekends and celebratory events. It was no different as Indians ushered in New Year late on Thursday. However, in a rare instance, one got to know what is the magnitude of the orders placed on these platforms, courtesy Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s tweets in the run-up to 2021. 

Zomato CEO’s updates on New Year

Six hours before the clock ticked down to midnight, the orders on Zomato had already surpassed the record set during an India vs Pakistan cricket match, with 2500 orders per minute. Deepinder Goyal quipped that AWS Singapore would 'running out of scaling capacity' if the orders continued in the same way. He also joked that buoyed by the performance, he would declare holiday for his staff till January 11.

The rate increased to 3200 within 45 minutes. One of the most preferred items included pizzas which were ordered by 169 persons in the 'last second', he tweeted. But it was less preferred to Biryani, as close 3000 orders of it were made in just 5 minutes. He also jokingly joined the much-debated ‘Veg Biryani’ topic.

In the next 30 minutes, the rate of orders touched 3500, Goyal wrote. He also informed of his break to pause his ‘commentary’, and there it was pizza that won.

Minutes before 8pm, he informed of an ‘Insane amount of strain’ as there were '1.4 lakh live orders' with 20,000 biryanis in transit and 16,000 pizzas. He even gave specific details like 40% of them being 'extra cheese pizzas.'

 Amid the competition between the ‘unhealthy’ pizza and biryanis, there were some who preferred to be healthy even on celebrations, as 300 orders for salads were also placed. But that stood no chance to 420 orders for galouti kababs just in Lucknow.

Goyal put into some self-deprecating humour and calls to do 'some work' as he finally signed off with the last tweet when the order reached 4100 per minute at 8.22 PM.

