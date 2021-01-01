Zomato's NYE Breaks India V Pak Record; CEO Gives Real-time Stats On Pizza, Biryani & More

Food delivery platforms have been flourishing in recent years, and their delivery executives usually have a busier day on weekends and celebratory events. It was no different as Indians ushered in New Year late on Thursday. However, in a rare instance, one got to know what is the magnitude of the orders placed on these platforms, courtesy Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s tweets in the run-up to 2021.

READ: Zomato's 2020 Meme Rewind: Hilarious Posts Reveal How Indians Ordered Food

Zomato CEO’s updates on New Year

Six hours before the clock ticked down to midnight, the orders on Zomato had already surpassed the record set during an India vs Pakistan cricket match, with 2500 orders per minute. Deepinder Goyal quipped that AWS Singapore would 'running out of scaling capacity' if the orders continued in the same way. He also joked that buoyed by the performance, he would declare holiday for his staff till January 11.

Our order velocity right now is the highest we have seen in our life so far (~2500 orders per minute (opm)).



Surpassed India vs Pakistan day wala opm. And it's only 6pm! I hope our tech lives through this.💗 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

The team is on cloud 9. Just declared chutti until Jan 11th after we get done with tonight. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

The rate increased to 3200 within 45 minutes. One of the most preferred items included pizzas which were ordered by 169 persons in the 'last second', he tweeted. But it was less preferred to Biryani, as close 3000 orders of it were made in just 5 minutes. He also jokingly joined the much-debated ‘Veg Biryani’ topic.

169 pizzas got ordered in the last second. https://t.co/EiWRgc8xLU — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

Biryani just sent an update. 2,716 biryani orders were marked "on my way" by our delivery partners in the last 5 minutes. https://t.co/PSmVzCyPy6 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

includes the keyword "biryani". will be a decent chunk of veg biryani though :) — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

READ: Rajasthan Mock Hyderabad After Beating Them On World Biryani Day, Zomato Joins In The Fun

In the next 30 minutes, the rate of orders touched 3500, Goyal wrote. He also informed of his break to pause his ‘commentary’, and there it was pizza that won.

OPM 3,500.



There are 1 lakh live orders right now. 1 lakh food deliveries in transit right now - between the kitchens, and the bikes.



Never seen this before. https://t.co/EiWRgc8xLU — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

I am needed somewhere for about 30 minutes. Pausing commentary. Will be back soon.



Until then, please use the time to place your dinner orders.

😜 https://t.co/2TK8IHyxHp — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

Ok I am back. That was some good pizza. https://t.co/nzyJwhlEw3 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

Minutes before 8pm, he informed of an ‘Insane amount of strain’ as there were '1.4 lakh live orders' with 20,000 biryanis in transit and 16,000 pizzas. He even gave specific details like 40% of them being 'extra cheese pizzas.'

Insane amount of strain in the system right now. 1.4 lakh live orders right now. ~20k biryanis in transit. And 16k pizzas; 40% of them extra cheese pizzas. #facts https://t.co/2TK8IHyxHp — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

Amid the competition between the ‘unhealthy’ pizza and biryanis, there were some who preferred to be healthy even on celebrations, as 300 orders for salads were also placed. But that stood no chance to 420 orders for galouti kababs just in Lucknow.

There are about 300 salad orders on the way as well. I love you guys. Stay healthy. https://t.co/4sQ0K3ijLC — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

420! lol — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

Goyal put into some self-deprecating humour and calls to do 'some work' as he finally signed off with the last tweet when the order reached 4100 per minute at 8.22 PM.

Ok guys. I gotta go. Team is saying saale kuch kaam bhi kar le. Gotta live upto the expectations.



Happy new year everyone. I wish you a mind blowing 2021. Saare 2020 ke paap dhoega 2021.



Cheers! https://t.co/UbAzE3znlu — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

One last tweet. OPM 4,100. OK bye. https://t.co/hj1pAeAGl8 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

READ: Twitter User Surprises Zomato Valets With A Meal; Wins The Internet With His Kind Gesture

READ: Good News: Baba Ka Dhaba On Zomato; Nobel Laureate's First Thoughts; Read 5 Unique Stories