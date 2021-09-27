Zoom Introduces 'stop Incoming Video In Meetings' Option; Here's How To Use

The popular video collaboration application Zoom has introduced a new feature that will enable users to stop the incoming video, to block video feeds of participants on the video call. The new feature lets a user disable the video that comes in the feed through another participant's video camera.

While announcing the new feature through a support post, Zoom said, "Users in a meeting can easily disable all incoming video through in-meeting controls. This may be done to preserve bandwidth for shared content or to avoid mental fatigue from viewing multiple, active video participants. The account owner and admins can enable this for use in meetings at the Account-, Group-, and User-level web settings." The account owner along with the admins of a meeting can enable this feature for use in meetings for accounts and groups.

How to stop incoming video on Zoom meetings?

Sign in to the Zoom Web portal as an admin

Click on Account Management

Click on Account Settings

Click on the Meeting tab

Under in-meeting settings(Advanced), click on 'stop incoming video'

Click on the verification toggle and that is it.

How will disabled incoming videos help a user?

On a video conferencing application such as Zoom, a lot more is going on in the background than is actually visible to the end-user. For instance, any video collaboration application has to facilitate for live relay of video and audio feed of multiple participants, has to keep it in proper sync and provide other tools such as chat, a server for sharing files and much more. All these facilities work on an active internet connection. Hence, such applications consume a larger amount of data than others do. With Zoom's feature of disabling the incoming video feed, a user can spend or operate on less bandwidth or low speeds to view the contents of the Zoom meeting.

Zoom has also improved other aspects of the video collaboration application such as audio and security. Both the host and the co-host of a meeting can check active security features in real-time. Additionally, Zoom will also be bringing rich text formatting in chat on the application. Further, Zoom also allows users to pay for a paid service through Google Play instead of directly doing it through the application.