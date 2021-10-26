Last Updated:

Zoom Launches Auto-generated Closed Captions For Free Accounts; Check How To Enable Them

Auto-generated live captions will help involve more users in a group meeting and provide easy access to the information being shared, for free accounts on Zoom.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Previously, Zoom committed to users about adding auto-generated closed captions on its video conferencing platform. Keeping its words, Zoom has launched the feature which will now allow users to enable auto-generated closed captions. At present, the feature is only available in English. However, the company plans to extend the feature in other languages as well. Using the feature, participants of a Zoom call will be able to access live transcription of the verbal dialogues shared in the meeting; 

On an official blog post published on October 25. 2021, Zoom's product marketing manager, Theresa Larkin said, "We are focused on building out a platform that is accessible to everyone, and features such as auto-generated captions are an important part of that mission." Adding to it, Zoom says "We are pleased to announce that auto-generated captions (also known as live transcription) are now available on all free Zoom Meetings accounts."

How to enable auto-generated caption on Zoom meetings?

  • Sign in to the Zoom web portal 
  • Go to the Settings menu
  • Click on the Meeting tab
  • Locate the setting titled Meeting(Advanced)
  • Click on Closed captioning to toggle it
  • A verification dialogue box will open, click on Enable 

If a user is a part of an admin-controlled group on Zoom, a private request can be sent to the host of the meeting to enable the closed live-transcription feature. The request can be sent through an option available in the toolbar of the meeting. The application also features manual captioning, wherein the host can assign someone to write a caption. Additionally, there is support for third-party captioning services as well. 

Most recently, Zoom also added a feature to stop the incoming video, which allows users to disable the video input that comes from other users. The feature is quite handy as it helps users operate on low bandwidth. Additionally, Zoom has also improved other aspects of the video collaboration application such as audio and security. Both the host and the co-host of a meeting can check active security features in real-time. Additionally, Zoom will also be bringing rich text formatting in chat on the application. Further, Zoom also allows users to pay for a paid service through Google Play instead of directly doing it through the application. 

First Published:
