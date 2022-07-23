Zoom Releases End-to-end Encryption For Phone; Here's How It Works & All Other Details

The popular video conferencing platform Zoom has released end-to-end encryption for one-to-one calls. In the official blog post, Zoom announced that it is expanding the "end-to-end encryption feature to both Zoom Phone and Breakout Rooms (coming soon) - two more ways you can use Zoom to achieve seamless and secure communication." For those who are catching up, end-to-end encryption is a data encoding technique where only the sender and the receiver have access to the information, not even the medium.

Going forward, Zoom users will see a new option to upgrade to E2EE during one-to-one Zoom Phone calls between users on the same Zoom account that occur via the Zoom client. During the call, users can tap on 'More' and select the option to increase the security of the session with E2E encryption. After taking a second or two, the Zoom client activates E2E encryption for the phone call, adding an extra layer of security so that the participants can feel comfortable and secure.

How does the Zoom E2EE work?

When users enable the Zoom end-to-end encryption option, the platform establishes a unique connection between the two users on a Zoom call by using cryptographic keys that are only known to the devices of the sender and the receiver. The encrypted connection can be verified by providing the security code to one another as well.

The account admin will have to turn on E2EE via the web portal

Callers will need to be on the same Zoom account, and can only make one-to-one phone calls

Both callers have to use the Zoom Phone desktop or mobile client (PSTN is not supported)

Both the callers will need to have automatic call recording turned off

Soon, users will also be able to host Breakout Rooms on an encrypted call. "It will be the same experience as a standard E2EE meeting, except each breakout room gets its own unique meeting encryption key."

Enabling E2E encryption disables the following features

Join before host

Cloud recording

Live streaming

Live transcription

Breakout Rooms

Polling

Zoom Apps

What versions support the Zoom E2E encryption?

Zoom desktop client

Windows: 5.4.0 or higher

macOS: 5.4.0 or higher

Linux: 5.4.0 or higher

Zoom mobile app

Android: 5.4.0 or higher

iOS: 5.4.0 or higher

Zoom Rooms for Conference Room