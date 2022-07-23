Zoom Releases End-to-end Encryption For Phone; Here's How It Works & All Other Details

Quick links:
IMAGE: ZOOM
The popular video conferencing platform Zoom has released end-to-end encryption for one-to-one calls. In the official blog post, Zoom announced that it is expanding the "end-to-end encryption feature to both Zoom Phone and Breakout Rooms (coming soon) - two more ways you can use Zoom to achieve seamless and secure communication." For those who are catching up, end-to-end encryption is a data encoding technique where only the sender and the receiver have access to the information, not even the medium.
Going forward, Zoom users will see a new option to upgrade to E2EE during one-to-one Zoom Phone calls between users on the same Zoom account that occur via the Zoom client. During the call, users can tap on 'More' and select the option to increase the security of the session with E2E encryption. After taking a second or two, the Zoom client activates E2E encryption for the phone call, adding an extra layer of security so that the participants can feel comfortable and secure.
When users enable the Zoom end-to-end encryption option, the platform establishes a unique connection between the two users on a Zoom call by using cryptographic keys that are only known to the devices of the sender and the receiver. The encrypted connection can be verified by providing the security code to one another as well.
Soon, users will also be able to host Breakout Rooms on an encrypted call. "It will be the same experience as a standard E2EE meeting, except each breakout room gets its own unique meeting encryption key."
Zoom desktop client
Zoom mobile app
Zoom Rooms for Conference Room