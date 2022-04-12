Zoom releases four new features that will help educators to connect with students

Video conferencing and collaboration platform Zoom has rolled out new features requested by educators. These features are related to Zoom's Meetings and Chat products and will help educators to manage students who are learning via remote classes. The new Zoom features for educators include Virtual Background and Blur for Chromebooks, Breakout Room enhancements, and Anywhere Polls. Keep reading to know more about the new Zoom features for educators.

In the official blog post, Zoom says that "we have the honour of working with schools and universities around the world, hearing from educators at every level about their greatest challenges when t comes to communicating with students in the digital age." Adding to it, Zoom mentions "their feedback has been instrumental in enabling us to develop a feature that meets the unique needs of educators and help them provide a mode open, comfortable and dynamic experience for all learners."

Zoom launches Virtual Background and Blur for Chromebook

Starting now, Chromebook users will be able to add virtual backgrounds and blur to their video feed. The feature is available for Zoom on Chromebooks via Chrome Progressive Web Application. Zoom says that it has developed the feature on request from various schools and educational organizations. The feature allows users to add virtual backgrounds while attending a Zoom call or simply blur the elements in the background as the web app recognises and differentiates between the background and users.

Hosts of Breakout Rooms will now be able to share audio along with content. Breakout Rooms has also got the LTI Pro Integration enhancement using which, teachers can assign rooms to students in advance and sort them into different rooms. Further, users will now be able to record a video message that is up to three minutes long. Educators will also be able to rename students in the Waiting Room.

Apart from this, students will be able to provide their feedback in a better manner with Anywhere Polls. Polls created using the feature will be accessible from any meeting. They will not be associated with a particular meeting and will be placed in a central repository. Although, Anywhere Polls will be released later this year.