Zoom Set To Offer End-to-end Encryption For All Users After Privacy Backlash

California based software company Zoom has announced its new plan to offer end-to-end encryption on its platform for all users. According to the reports, the feature will be available to both free and paid users. The company announced its decision to provide an extra layer of privacy on June 17 after having high-level talks with civil liberties organizations, child safety advocates, and encryption experts.

End-to-end encryption update from Zoom - we have found a path forward to provide this feature to all users (free and paid) around the globe >> https://t.co/rjwCLYKDuJ⁰ << — Zoom (@zoom_us) June 17, 2020

End-to-end encryption

Zoom was earlier criticised for its lack of privacy measures and the move aims to address users' privacy concerns. According to the reports, the end to end encryption will be available in the beta version from July onwards.

According to the reports, the free users who choose to opt for an end to end encryption have to go through a one-time verification process which includes verifying a phone number via text message. The company added that end to end encryption will make users unable to dial Zoom calls via phone.

The move comes amid the growing concerns regarding privacy as many users reported intrusion and hacks by the anonymous entities who made threats, interject racist, anti-gay or anti-Semitic messages that recently drew the attention of the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, as per a news agency report.

An excerpt of a message from our CEO @ericsyuan to Zoom employees. pic.twitter.com/qHJYjxjAMH — Zoom (@zoom_us) May 30, 2020

Image: AP