Zoom To Roll Out Pilot Advertising Program, Will Show Ads To Free Basic Users

During the pandemic, while everyone was compelled to stay at home and follow social distancing, people around the globe used video conferencing platforms for coming together and carrying out educational, professional and personal activities. While a lot of companies provided video calling solutions, Zoom emerged out to be one of the most popular and widely used platforms of all time. Hosting video calls around the globe, Zoom provided free services to millions of people. Now, the platform has launched a pilot advertising program that will enable free Basic users to access the platform.

Launching the advertising program, Zoom says in an official blog post that "We are excited to roll out a pilot advertising program that we expect will enable us to support investment and continue providing free Basic users with access to our robust platform. For this initial program, ads will be rolled out only on the browser page users see once they end their meeting. Only free Basic users in certain countries will see these ads if they join meetings that are hosted by other free Basic users."

Zoom Basic users will see advertisements for using the platform

While Zoom has initially mentioned that it will only show ads on the browser page when users end their meeting, it might be a possibility that the platform shows ads in other sections on the user interface after the testing is done. Since the company is beginning from a pilot, users will get a link on the website that will redirect them to Zoom's cookie management tool. Zoom also mentions on the official blog that the platform will not use meeting, webinar or messaging content including audio, video, files and text messages for marketing, promotions or third-party advertising purposes. The video collaboration platform says that it has updated its privacy statement to accommodate the new advertising program.

It is important to note that it was the free nature of a Zoom call that made the platform popular among organisations, educational institutes and individuals. The advertising program looks more like a restriction for free users on the platform, as it will work as a source of revenue by showing advertisements to users who are already limited to host group meetings for only up to 40 minutes. Nevertheless, the company says that it will enable them to provide free access to users.