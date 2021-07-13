Amazon Apple Days Sale: Here's The List Of Apple Products On Heavy Discounts; Check Prices

The Amazon Apple Days sale is live on Amazon and it brings discounts on the latest iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 Pro series, MacBook Pro, iPad Mini and Apple Airpods. The sale has already begun on the e-commerce website and will end on July 17, 2021. Additionally, customers can also avail bank offers with Amazon Pay ICICI band credit cards and up to Rs. 11,000 off on product exchange. Keep reading to know more about the discounts, Amazon iPhone 12 price and offers.

Apple iPhone 12 Price for 64GB White model reduced to Rs. 70,990

The 64GB model of the Apple iPhone 12 (White) is currently selling at Rs. 70,990, down from the original selling price of Rs. 79,990. Additionally, users can get Rs. 500 Amazon Gift card on a minimum purchase of Rs. 10,000 with HDFC bank debit card EMI transactions. Another offer on the iPhone product page states that customers can get 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Amazon Prime members, and 3% back for other Amazon users. Besides, a no-cost EMI on selected cards and up to Rs. 11,000 off with product exchange is also available.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max available at huge discounts

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with a 6.5" Super Retina XDR OLED display, along with an A13 Bionic chip with a third-generation Neural Engine. The device was launched by Apple back in September 2019. However, it still remains one of the best-selling and best-performing iPhones ever. Below mentioned are two models of the iPhone 11 Pro Max series that have received heavy price cuts during the Amazon Apple Days sale.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (256 GB) Midnight Green and Gold models are up for grabs at Rs. 96,900, down from the original selling price of Rs. 1,23,000. The exchange and other bank offers are similar to iPhone 12.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (512 GB) Space Grey model is available for Rs. 99,900, down from the original price of Rs. 1,41,900, offering a total discount of Rs. 42,000. The exchange and bank offers are similar to as mentioned.

2020 Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch available at Rs. 99,990

Down from its original selling price of Rs. 1,17,990, the 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch model is available at Rs. 99,990. The MacBook Pro model is powered by a 1.4 GHz 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor and comes along with 8GB of RAM with 256GB of SSD. The device features a Retina display with True Tone technology and the iconic Touch Bar along with Touch ID. The chassis also had two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Apple Airpods also discounted in Amazon Apple Days sale

Apple Airpods with charging case is currently available for Rs. 12,490, down from Rs. 14,900

Apple Airpods with wireless charging case is available at Rs. 16,490, down from Rs, 18,900

Apple Airpods Pro is available at Rs. 21,490, down from Rs. 24,900

