Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: Check best deals on electronic devices and gadgets

Keeping in view the holiday season closing in, retailers including Amazon are offering great deals on electronic devices and gadgets. While there are several Black Friday Sales ongoing at the moment, Amazon has revealed its Cyber Monday Deals that will be available for users tomorrow, i.e. on Monday, November 29, 2021. During the Amazon Cyber Monday sale, various electronic devices from leading brands will be available for discounted prices. Keep reading to know more.

For those who wish to purchase a new electronic device like a PC, smart speaker, Fire TV Stick, headphones, laptops and more, the Amazon Cyber Monday Sale is offering a series of products. Other popular products such as the Apple AirPods 2, Galaxy Buds live and Echo Buds (2ng generation) are also available for decent prices after discount. Interested consumers can compare the price of different products on different platforms to get themselves the best deal. Since Black Friday deals are already going on, it would not be very difficult for a user to get the desired product at a discounted price.

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals

Laptops

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: the entry-level Chromebook from Lenovo is available on Amazon for $199.00, down from its original price of $319.99. The Chromebook comes with an 11.6" HD display along with a MediaTek MT8173C processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 can also be used as a tablet.

Microsoft Surface Go 2: the convertible tablet from Microsoft is currently available at $399.99, down from its original price of $549.69. It comes with an Intel Pentium processor, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. The model in consideration features Wi-Fi and can be connected with a laptop and mouse to use as a portable laptop.

Echo Devices

Echo Show 5: the smart display from Amazon comes with a 5.5" touch screen and a 2MP front camera with a shutter. Amazon Echo Show 5 is currently priced at $44.99, down from its original price of $84.99.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: the TV converting smart stick is currently available at $34.99, down from its original price of $54.99. The latest Amazon Fire TV stick supports Wi-Fi 6 for high-speed data transfer and can stream videos in 4K.

TV

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 43" is now available for $299.99, down from its original price of $409.99.

Samsung 65" Class Frame Series 4K1,999.99 TV is now available at $1,497.99, down from its original price of $1999.99

