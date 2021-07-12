Amazon Down: Global Outage Reported After Amazon India Website Experienced Loading Issues

E-commerce website Amazon's online store was struggling with the interruption of services on July 11, 2021. The interruption was observed on a global scale, including India, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Singapore. While Amazon did not respond to the outage directly, the outage monitoring website called Downdetector received over 38,000 reports which indicated issued with Amazon's site. Additionally, 500 users also reported issues with Amazon Web Services. The issues ranged from Amazon not working to Amazon not loading.

As per the global website outage monitor called Downdetector, about 38,000 global reports of Amazon outage were submitted till 08:41 AM IST, July 12, 2021. The website also categorises the reports based on issues that a user might be facing. About 79% of problems were about the website, 16% of problems were about log-in and 5% were about the check-out procedure. However, the outage seems to be taken care of, as the number of reports declined within half an hour from the peak.

The outage monitor also received 720 reports from India, the number peaking around 08:45 AM IST on July 12, 2021. About 65% of reports were regarding the website, 23% were regarding issues with log-in and the remaining 12% were about the checking out procedure. These issues regarding Amazon not working or Amazon not loading are not turning up for the first time. It was earlier last month that several users reported a brief outage on platforms including Prime Video and Amazon Alexa.

The problems that users had to face during the outage range from Amazon India not loading to selected items not showing in the website. Users also reported a search loop issue, wherein those who were searching anything from the search bar were being redirected to the main page. Some users also reported issues in the checking out process. The Amazon down incident was also reported via the popular social media platform Twitter.

