Amazon Grand Gaming Day Sale Going Live On June 24: Here's A List Of Top Deals

Amazon has finally announced Grand Gaming Days Sale that offers some exciting deals on various popular gaming gadgets. The eCommerce giant is going to offer deals on gaming laptops, desktops and monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from popular brands like Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Corsair, Cosmic byte, JBL and more. The Amazon Grand Gaming Day Sale date will go live on June 24, 2021. Here is all you need to know about it.

Details about Amazon Grand Gaming Day Sale

Customers can get up to 40% off on Large screen TVs with high resolution, larger RAM and higher refresh rate which enables a better gaming experience. Additionally, the Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale also gives no-cost EMI and exchange offers with a price drop on select models. Gamers can get up to 50% off on Gaming accessories like Racing wheels, Blue switch mechanical Keyboards, high DPI gaming mice and RGB gaming headsets with 7.1 surround sound, from top brands like Logitech, Redgear, Alienware and HyperX. Discounted deals will be live on select models. Below is the list of top deals you can keep an eye for during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale.

Top Amazon offers for Grand Gaming Days Sale

Gaming Laptops and Monitors:

Acer Nitro 15.6 inch Gaming Laptop - Immerse yourself in an enhanced visual experience with Acer Nitro 5 11th gen Gaming Laptop powered by Intel i5 11th gen processor. This powerful gaming machine comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 8GB of dedicated RAM and a 144 Hz Refresh rate. Enjoy smooth multitasking and excellent performance with Acer Cool Boost technology and a 512 SSD hard disk. This gaming laptop is available for INR 67,990.

Gaming accessories

Zebronics Zeb-MAX Plus V2 Mechanical Keyboard - Go Stealth Mode or Rush Mode with Zebronics’ ZEB-Max Plus V2 Mechanical Keyboard. A 104-Key Multi-color LED Keyboard with mechanical switches 80 million strokes life cycle for OP Gameplays. The keyboard comes with 20-LED Modes, 1.8 Meter Braided Cable with Gold-plated USB Connector for max durability. Get this value for money keyboard for INR 3,310.

Gaming TVs:

Redmi (55) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV - Impeccable visual quality with over 8 million pixels for ultra-high-definition viewing experience. 15W X 2 speakers to provide you with a stereo experience for a powerful audio experience at home. DTS Virtual: X enhances audio source for an immersive experience in any room.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH