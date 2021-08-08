Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021: Get Best Deals On Mid-range Smartphones

Amazon is hosting the Great Freedom Festival 2021 and the sale will end on August 9, 2021. While the sale has a variety of deals on several categories of products like electronics, clothing, household essential and other items, there are good discounts on smartphones as well. Amazon India is offering up to a 40% discount on smartphones and peripherals. Along with it, there is an exclusive Advantage program for Prime Members which includes three months of additional no-cost EMI and six months of screen replacements. Keep reading to know more about the best deals on smartphones currently running on Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021: Get Best Deals on Smartphones
- OnePlus 9R 5G: The flagship from OnePlus comes with a Snapdragon 870 5G which maxes out at 3.2Ghz. The smartphone is equipped with a quad rear camera setup, led by a 48MP main sensor and a 6.55" 120Hz AMOLED display. With the 65W Warp Charging, the device can charge up its 4,500 mAh battery in no time. While the OnePlus 9R 5G is priced at Rs. 39,999, an additional discount coupon of Rs. 2,000 is available. On top of that, a 10% instant discount using the SBI Bank offer reduces the effective price of the phone to Rs. 36,249.
- OnePlus Nord CE 5G: The midranger from OnePlus comes with Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, along with Adreno 619 GPU. The device comes with a 64MP triple rear camera setup along with a 6.43" 90Hz AMOLED. That being said, the 6/128GB variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at Rs. 22,999 and using the SBI bank offer, one can purchase the smartphone at an effective price of Rs. 21,249.
- Samsung Galaxy M51: One of the best midranger devices from Samsung, the Galaxy M51 comes with a Snapdragon 730G processor, along with a massive 7,000 mAh battery. The rear panel is equipped with a 64MP camera setup, along with a fingerprint sensor placed on the side panel. For readers who watch a lot of movies or like to consume content on their smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a large 6.7" sAMOLED Plus display. The 8/128GB variant of the smartphone is currently priced at Rs. 21,999. With the SBI bank offer, the effective price of the phone comes down to Rs. 20,249