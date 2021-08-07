Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Checkout deals on Fire TV, Kindle and Echo Dot

Amazon is currently hosting the Great Freedom Festival sale in India. The sale began on August 5, 2021, and will end on August 9, 2021. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 offers several discounts and deals on a plethora of products such as electronics, gadgets, computers, laptops, cameras, television sets and more. In addition to deals from other brands, Amazon is also offering discounts across products from the e-commerce company itself. Keep reading to know more about the best deals and discounts on Amazon's Fire TV, Kindle and Echo Dot devices.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021

Echo Dot

Amazon has announced that customers willing to purchase Echo smart displays and speakers will get a discount of up to 45% on the marked price of these devices. While compiling this report (August 7, 2021), the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is selling at Rs. 2,499, down from its marked price of Rs. 4,499. Another smart speaker from Amazon, the Echo (4th Gen, 2020) is selling at Rs. 5,999, down from its marked price of Rs. 9,999. The device supports Dolby Sound and is available in two different colours: Blue and Black. Amazon smart speakers come with Alexa built-in, which give them the capability to listen and execute user commands and other features such as controlling companion devices.

Echo Show

Yet another device available at a slashed price is the Echo Show 8, Amazon's smart display solution which comes with an 8" HD screen, along with stereo sound and Alexa support. The display can access content on Amazon Prime Video, stream music from Hungama and features a touch screen, with in-built speakers. The Amazon Echo Show 8 is currently available at Rs. 7,999, down from the marked price of Rs. 12,999.

Fire TV and Kindle

Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen, 2021) is available at a price of Rs. 2,799, down from the marked price of Rs. 4,999. The Fire Stick Plus is available at Rs. 3,099, down from the marked price of Rs. 7,996. The latter comes with ZEE5, SonyLiv and Voot annual subscription. The Kindle (10th Gen) with a 6" display and Wi-Fi support is available on the e-commerce platform at Rs. 6,799, down from the marked price of Rs. 7,999.